New on Netflix in November 2020: Every movie and TV show coming this month as second lockdown announced

Jacob Stolworthy
(Netflix)

It’s yet another busy month for Netflix.

The streaming service has a raft of content it’s ready to unveil – just in time for the second lockdown that has been announced by the UK government.

Helping you through will be the fourth season of hit show The Crown, the release of Oscar contender Hillbilly Elegy – for which Glenn Close is being hotly tipped to win – and a bustling list of high-profile older films.

Helping you get into the festive spirit will be a series of Christmas specials, including new movie Jingle Jangle and a sequel to The Christmas Chronicles.

Below is a full list of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix this month.

Original Content

Movie

3 November

Mother

5 November

Operation Christmas Drop

6 November

Citation

11 November

What We Wanted

12 November

Ludo

13 November

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

The Life Ahead

19 November

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

20 November

Alien Xmas

22 November

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

24 November

Hillbilly Elegy

25 November

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell in ‘The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two’

Netflix

TV Show

1 November

Can You Hear Me? season two

4 November

Love & Anarchy 

5 November

Paranormal 

9 November

Undercover season two 

10 November

Dash & Lily 

11 November

A Queen is Born 

The Liberator 

13 November

The Minions of Midas season one

15 November

The Crown season four

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in ‘The Crown’

Des Willie/Netflix

17 November

We Are The Champions 

18 November

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas 

20 November

Voices of Fire season one

27 November

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas

Sugar Rush Christmas season two

Documentary

5 November

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? 

6 November

Country Ever After 

23 November

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder

A Shawn Mendes documentary is coming to Netflix this month 

John Phillips/Getty Images for MTV

27 November

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

Comedy

3 November

Felix Lobrecht: Hype

11 November

Aunty Doona’s Big Ol’ House of Fun 

Kids & Family

5 November

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

24 November

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday

29 November

Wonderoos! Happy Holiday!

Licenced Content

Movie

TBC November

As Good as It Gets

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Daddy's Home

Jack Reacher

Rango

Road Trip

Scott Pilgrim vs the World

Seven Pounds

We're the Millers

Zombieland

Woody Harrelson leads the ‘Zombieland’ cast

YouTube/screengrab

1 November

Assassination Nation

Blended

The Boss: Anatomy of a Crime

Christmas Break-In

Fatal Deceit

Ghosts of War

Kindred Spirits

Lineage of Lies

Music and Lyrics

National Lampoon’s Vacation

New York Minute

Ninja Assassin

Police Academy

Richie Rich  

So Undercover

White Boy Rick

3 November

Miss India

5 November

Alone/Together

The Secret: Dare to Dream

6 November

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ is coming to Netflix

Sony Pictures Releasing

15 November

Sorry to Bother You

16 November

Life of the Party

19 November

Three Words to Forever

20 November

Anastasia

Holmes & Watson

Santa in Training  

22 November

Mortal Engines

TV Show

1 November

Dawson’s Creek season 1-6

The Good Detective 

Voice 2 season two

4 November

The End of the F***ing World series two

11 November

Masameer Classics season three

Documentary

1 November

Human Nature

10 November

A Lion in the House 

Kids & Family

1 November

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts season two

Kid-E-Cats 

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy season two


