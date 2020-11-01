New on Netflix in November 2020: Every movie and TV show coming this month as second lockdown announced

It’s yet another busy month for Netflix.
The streaming service has a raft of content it’s ready to unveil – just in time for the second lockdown that has been announced by the UK government.
Helping you through will be the fourth season of hit show The Crown, the release of Oscar contender Hillbilly Elegy – for which Glenn Close is being hotly tipped to win – and a bustling list of high-profile older films.
Helping you get into the festive spirit will be a series of Christmas specials, including new movie Jingle Jangle and a sequel to The Christmas Chronicles.
Below is a full list of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix this month.
Original Content
Movie
3 November
Mother
5 November
Operation Christmas Drop
6 November
Citation
11 November
What We Wanted
12 November
Ludo
13 November
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
The Life Ahead
19 November
The Princess Switch: Switched Again
20 November
Alien Xmas
22 November
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
24 November
Hillbilly Elegy
25 November
The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two
TV Show
1 November
Can You Hear Me? season two
4 November
Love & Anarchy
5 November
Paranormal
9 November
Undercover season two
10 November
Dash & Lily
11 November
A Queen is Born
The Liberator
13 November
The Minions of Midas season one
15 November
The Crown season four
17 November
We Are The Champions
18 November
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas
20 November
Voices of Fire season one
27 November
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas
Sugar Rush Christmas season two
Documentary
5 November
Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?
6 November
Country Ever After
23 November
Shawn Mendes: In Wonder
27 November
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker
Comedy
3 November
Felix Lobrecht: Hype
11 November
Aunty Doona’s Big Ol’ House of Fun
Kids & Family
5 November
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
24 November
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday
29 November
Wonderoos! Happy Holiday!
Licenced Content
Movie
TBC November
As Good as It Gets
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Daddy's Home
Jack Reacher
Rango
Road Trip
Scott Pilgrim vs the World
Seven Pounds
We're the Millers
Zombieland
1 November
Assassination Nation
Blended
The Boss: Anatomy of a Crime
Christmas Break-In
Fatal Deceit
Ghosts of War
Kindred Spirits
Lineage of Lies
Music and Lyrics
National Lampoon’s Vacation
New York Minute
Ninja Assassin
Police Academy
Richie Rich
So Undercover
White Boy Rick
3 November
Miss India
5 November
Alone/Together
The Secret: Dare to Dream
6 November
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
15 November
Sorry to Bother You
16 November
Life of the Party
19 November
Three Words to Forever
20 November
Anastasia
Holmes & Watson
Santa in Training
22 November
Mortal Engines
TV Show
1 November
Dawson’s Creek season 1-6
The Good Detective
Voice 2 season two
4 November
The End of the F***ing World series two
11 November
Masameer Classics season three
Documentary
1 November
Human Nature
10 November
A Lion in the House
Kids & Family
1 November
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts season two
Kid-E-Cats
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy season two
