New on Netflix in November 2020: Every movie and TV show coming this month as second lockdown announced

It’s yet another busy month for Netflix.

The streaming service has a raft of content it’s ready to unveil – just in time for the second lockdown that has been announced by the UK government.

Helping you through will be the fourth season of hit show The Crown, the release of Oscar contender Hillbilly Elegy – for which Glenn Close is being hotly tipped to win – and a bustling list of high-profile older films.

Helping you get into the festive spirit will be a series of Christmas specials, including new movie Jingle Jangle and a sequel to The Christmas Chronicles.

Below is a full list of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix this month.

Original Content

Movie

3 November

Mother

5 November

Operation Christmas Drop

6 November

Citation

11 November

What We Wanted

12 November

Ludo

13 November

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

The Life Ahead

19 November

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

20 November

Alien Xmas

22 November

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

24 November

Hillbilly Elegy

25 November

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two

View photos Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell in ‘The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two’ Netflix Netflix More

TV Show

1 November

Can You Hear Me? season two

4 November

Love & Anarchy

5 November

Paranormal

9 November

Undercover season two

10 November

Dash & Lily

11 November

A Queen is Born

The Liberator

13 November

The Minions of Midas season one

15 November

The Crown season four

View photos Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in ‘The Crown’ Des Willie/Netflix Des Willie/Netflix More

17 November

We Are The Champions

18 November

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas

20 November

Voices of Fire season one

27 November

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas

Sugar Rush Christmas season two

Documentary

5 November

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?

6 November

Country Ever After

23 November

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder

View photos A Shawn Mendes documentary is coming to Netflix this month John Phillips/Getty Images for MTV John Phillips/Getty Images for MTV More

Story continues