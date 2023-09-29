Netflix Nicole Kidman Limited Series ‘The Perfect Couple’ Resumes Shooting Post WGA Strike Sans Stars

In a good sign that the industry is quickly getting back on its feet after the WGA strike, Netflix returned to filming its Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning and Omar Epps limited series, The Perfect Couple in Nantucket, Mass. today, less than 48 hours after scribe pickets stopped.

However, today’s shoot we understand, largely second unit, was without actors given SAG-AFTRA’s continuing strike now in its 77th day.

Filming on The Perfect Couple occurred earlier in the year in Chatham, Mass where parts of the Cape Cod town doubled as Nantucket locales, i.e. the town’s police department.

Deadline confirmed local reports that the streamer sent a 50-person crew to shoot the TV adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand’s 2018 New York Times bestselling murder mystery novel. The story follows Nantucket native Celeste Otis, who on the Fourth of July is about to marry the perfect man, who just so happens to be from the wealthiest family in the area. But when a body is discovered floating in the harbor on the morning of what was to be the #weddingoftheyear, everyone at the party is suddenly a suspect. Eve Hewson plays Amelia Sacks, the bride, while Kidman plays the groom’s mother and famed novelist Greer Garrison Winbury.

The limited series is directed and exec produced by Emmy winner Susanne Bier (The Undoing) and comes from Gail Berman’s The Jackal Group and Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps.

The Nantucket Current reports that filming was to occur on Nantucket’s Main Street with three areas decorated for Fourth of July including the town’s book store, local restaurant Brotherhood of Thieves and a Civil War monument.

Reportedly the scenes shot did not require writers to be present.

Netflix hasn’t officially set a premiere date for the series.

21 Laps developed the limited series under their overall deal with Netflix and is producing alongside The Jackal Group. It’s created by showrunner Jenna Lamia, who will exec produce alongside 21 Laps’ Levy and Josh Barry, Hilderbrand, and the Jackal Group’s Berman and Hend Baghdady.

Kidman previously teamed with Bier on the HBO crime drama The Undoing.

SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP are expected to return to talks on Monday.

