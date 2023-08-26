Netflix movie director discusses working with Adam Sandler’s kids

Unique Nicole - Getty Images

Netflix's You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzah director Sammi Cohen shared what it was like to work alongside Adam Sandler's two daughters.

In the new comedy drama, which is based on a Fiona Rosenbloom novel, his daughter Sunny Sandler plays Stacey Friedman; best friend to Samantha Lorraine's character Lydia Rodriguez Katz.

The two have always dreamt of epic bat mitzvahs, but the emergence of a popular boy at school threatens to ruin their plans.

Netflix





Related: First trailer for Idina Menzel and Adam Sandler's new Netflix comedy

Sandler's second daughter Sadie and wife Jackie enjoy parts in the movie, too.

Cohen told Variety: "Sunny and Sadie were attached when I came on board, I knew I'd be working with them — that was part of my excitement, getting to work with the girls — and then we built out the cast from there.

"Adam came on board to play Danny, Jackie [played Lydia's mum] Gabi and then we found Samantha, who plays Lydia. It really came from the girls and we built the world around them."

Matt Winkelmeyer - Getty Images

Related: Adam Sandler is a 74-year-old lizard in first trailer for new Netflix movie Leo

When asked whether there were any challenges in directing a family, Cohen said, "There wasn't a huge struggle for me in terms of working with them."

"Adam plays dad to his daughters, but they're able to detach. When we enter the Friedman house and we're making the movie, it's its own thing," she continued.

"I think there's such a beautiful natural chemistry you get — I love that moment in the car when Adam fake-spills the coffee on her. There are just these beautiful little moments that feel so slice-of-life. But Adam gave the girls space to do their own thing."

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzah is now streaming on Netflix.

You Might Also Like