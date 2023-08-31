Netflix and Microsoft Offer Live-Action 'One Piece' Xbox Series X

Ahead of the premiere of Netflix's live-action adaptation of One Piece, Microsoft and the streaming platform have come together on a series of specially themed Xbox Series X consoles. Offered a special sweepstakes, the consoles will be awarded to chosen winners who simply follow the Xbox account on X and retweet the promotional post with the hashtag "#OnePieceXboxSweepstakes."

Featuring two designs, the flagship console has been wrapped with plates expressing scenes of the Straw Hat Pirates and their ship. The accompanying controllers also feature a similar design along with a showcase of the iconic map to the One Piece treasure.

Take a look at the promotional post for the giveaway from Netflix and Microsoft Xbox below.

Gear fit for a Pirate King! Follow @Xbox & RT with #OnePieceXboxSweepstakes for a chance to win a custom One Piece Xbox Series X Console, Stand and Controller! Ages 18+. Ends 9/18/23. Rules: https://t.co/aZfk9dbNPz Watch #OnePieceNetflix August 31st, only on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/eNJGNlvWCI — Xbox (@Xbox) August 29, 2023

