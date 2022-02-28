Netflix May Be Forced to Broadcast Russian Propaganda: Here’s Why

Samantha Bergeson
·3 min read

Update, February 28 at 2:38pm ET: Netflix confirmed it will not air the 20 Russian propaganda channels as part of the new national mandate.

“Given the current situation, we have no plans to add these channels to our service,” a Netflix spokesperson told IndieWire.

More from IndieWire

As of February 28, the Russian media law has not gone into effect yet.

Published at 1:50 p.m. ET: Netflix will be subject to new broadcast regulations in Russia starting March 1, following the streaming platform being added to the “audiovisual services” overseen by Russia’s communications regulator Roskomnadzor in 2021.

The register applies to streaming services available in Russia with at least 100,000 daily users. Such a categorization will require Netflix to broadcast streams of 20 Russian federal television stations including Channel One, NTV, and a channel run by the Russian Orthodox Church, Spas, according to the Moscow Times via Politico. This requirement will only be applicable to Netflix’s services in Russia; it is estimated that the platform has approximately 1 million national subscribers.

Channel One is closely linked to the Kremlin, with President Putin’s allies like top spy Chief Sergey Naryshkin and Putin’s first deputy chief of staff Alexey Gromov on the board of the station. Per Politico, Gromov’s responsibilities include overseeing the production of state propaganda and Moscow’s broad program of censorship. He previously served as Putin’s press secretary.

Netflix has yet to publicly address the new mandates in the wake of Russia invading Ukraine. The streaming giant previously announced a partnership with Russia’s National Media Group (NMG) in 2020; NMG owns nearly a 20-percent stake of Channel One.

Netflix currently does not offer services in China, Crimea, North Korea, or Syria, though it launched in Ukraine last fall.

Other streamers like Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and Disney+ will not be affected by the new Russian mandate. Amazon Prime Video reportedly does not meet the subscriber requirements to be deemed an official audiovisual service by the Russian government, and HBO Max inked an exclusive deal with Russian streaming service Amediateka to offer HBO productions on their platform starting in 2021. Disney+ is not available in Russia at all.

Netflix was previously called into question by the Putin administration, with former Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky claiming that the U.S. government knew “how to enter every home” through Netflix in 2016. By November 2021, the Russian interior ministry “confirmed that it would examine a complaint leveled by Olga Baranets, the public commissioner for protecting families, regarding the dissemination of ‘gay propaganda’ on Netflix,” per Politico.

If Netflix is found to be in breach of Russia’s laws against the portrayal of “non-traditional sexual relations,” the company may face fines or a possible suspension.

The international community has been imposing embargoes on Russian entertainment. The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest officially banned Russian artists from competing, while the Ukrainian Film Academy called for a boycott of Russian films.

“Several films made by Russia are regularly admitted to the programs of most world film festivals, and significant resources are spent on their promotion,” the Academy wrote. “The result of this activity is not only the spread of propaganda messages and distorted facts. It also boosts the loyalty of Russian culture — the culture of the aggressor state, which unleashed unjustified and unprovoked war in central Europe.”

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Is former Miss Ukraine fighting Russian forces? She explains Instagram post with gun

    The post from Anastasiia Lenna has gone viral and circulated in the United States.

  • Ukrainian protesters in Dublin turn focus to Chinese Embassy

    A small crowd of Ukrainians gathered outside the Chinese Embassy in Dublin, calling on the global superpower to wield its influence against Russia.

  • Ukraine crisis: Russian news agency deletes victory editorial

    Piece which prematurely claimed "Ukraine has returned to Russia" is still visible to internet users.

  • Circle’s USDC Stablecoin Hits $50B in Circulation

    The company published its latest attestation report, giving more details about their assets.

  • Serb nationalists in Montenegro rally in support of Russia

    "Good luck, Vladimir, you are the guardian of Orthodoxy!" shouted protest leader Veselin Djokovic. Montenegro's politics have been long marked by divisions between those who identify as Montenegrins and pro-Russia Serbs who opposed the tiny Adriatic country's independence from a former state union with Serbia and prefer stronger ties with Serbia and Russia. Protesters waved Russian flags and carried a huge banner reading "Serbs in Montenegro, Russians in Ukraine".

  • 'Erratic'? 'Delusional'? Lawmakers question Putin's stability as he puts nuclear forces on alert

    "I have met with him many times, and this is a different Putin," said former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. "He seems erratic."

  • Canada preparing a third shipment of lethal aid to Ukraine: Joly

    The federal government is preparing to send a third shipment of lethal weapons to Ukraine as its military continues to fight off better-armed Russian forces. Ukraine government officials and members of its parliament have been calling on Canada and its allies to deliver more weapons — including guns and anti-aircraft missiles — to keep Russian forces from gaining control of key cities. After denouncing Russia at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said to

  • Ukrainian U.N. ambassador suggests Putin kill himself 'in a bunker,' like Hitler

    During an emergency session held on Monday, Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine’s U.N. envoy, condemned Putin’s nuclear brinkmanship. "If he wants to kill himself, he doesn't need to use a nuclear arsenal,” he said.

  • Ukraine crisis: Google Maps live traffic data turned off in country

    The live service has been shut down temporarily to protect users, but navigation features still work.

  • Discriminatory taunting nets Manitoba hockey player 18-game suspension from Manitoba hockey league

    A junior hockey player has been suspended for 18 games for making what appeared to be a racist gesture during a game on the weekend. The Manitoba Junior Hockey League issued a gross misconduct penalty to a 20-year-old Toronto defenceman on the Dauphin Kings team for violating Hockey Canada's discriminatory taunting rule. The player raised his stick and made what looked like a bow-and-arrow gesture toward some visiting team players from Waywayseecappo First Nation as they skated away from Dauphin

  • Landeskog scores twice, NHL-leading Avs beat Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night. Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots. Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time. Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves. Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detr

  • Portland's Nurkic out at least 4 weeks because of foot issue

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that center Jusuf Nurkic will be sidelined for at least four weeks because of left foot plantar fasciitis. The team said the condition has been bothering Nurkic since September. He will be reevaluated after four weeks. Nuckic has started 56 games this season, averaging 15 points and 11.1 rebounds. He has 30 double-doubles. His injury is the latest to befall the Blazers, who have been without guard Damian Lillard since the start

  • Goran Dragic opens up on tenure with Raptors: 'Unfortunately, we couldn’t get along'

    We finally have some clarity over what went on behind the scenes during Goran Dragic’s brief but contentious time in Toronto.

  • Sillinger, Danforth score in 10 second-span, Columbus wins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth scored 10 seconds apart in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabriel Carlsson, Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine also scored to help Columbus beat the Panthers for the first time in nine games and extending their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jakub Voracek had two assists, and J-F Berube stopped 39 shots. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist f

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Minnesota Wild at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • A moment of appreciation for DeMar DeRozan

    The former Toronto Raptor keeps outdoing himself and is getting the league-wide respect he deserves. Imman and Yasmin take a moment to appreciate the 32-year-old as he is seemingly in the prime of his career.

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.

  • The lethal Fred VanVleet-Pascal Siakam PnR

    In the first edition of Spotlight, Samson Folk breaks down why the Raptors' duo of Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet form one of the trickiest pick-and-roll combinations in the NBA and how they've been giving defences fits all season.

  • Lafrenière, Zibanejad lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Capitals

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafrenière and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist, and the New York Rangers beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider and Barclay Goodrow also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 36 shots to help New York win for the fifth time in six games. The Rangers have won eight of their last 11 overall (8-2-1) and nine of 12 (9-1-2) at home. Alex Ovechkin scored and Ilya Samsonov had 17 saves for Washington, which had won three of its last four but w