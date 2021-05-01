New on Netflix in May 2021: Every movie and TV show coming to streaming service this month
May is the busiest month of the year so far for Netflix.
A slew of original titles are set to be released over the coming four weeks, hoping to keep users on their sofas despite the approaching summer.
These include a brand new season of the now Aziz Ansari-less Master of None, the final season of Castlevania and Zack Snyder’s action zombie thriller Army of the Dead.
Meanwhile, Amy Adams’s long-delayed mystery drama,The Woman in the Window, is guaranteed to become the streaming service’s next big hit.
Find a full list of every movie and TV show being added to Netflix in May below.
READ MORE: Everything leaving Netflix in May
Original Titles
TV
TBC
Halston
Master of None season three
4 May
Selena: The Series season two
5 May
The Circle USA season two finale
Lava Ka Dhaava
6 May
And Tomorrow the Entire World
7 May
The Circle USA – The Afterparty
Girl from Nowhere season two
Jupiter’s Legacy
8 May
Mine (new episodes weekly)
12 May
Dance of the Forty One
The Upshaws
13 May
Castlevania season four
14 May
Haunted season three
Love, Death & Robots season two
Move to Heaven
19 May
Who Killed Sara? season two
20 May
Special season two
21 May
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous season three
The Neighbor season two
28 May
Lucifer season 5B
The Kominsky Method season three
Movies
7 May
Milestone
Monster
9 May
Super Me
12 May
Oxygen
14 May
Ferry
I Am All Girls
Jungle Beat: The Movie
The Strange House
The Woman in the Window
18 May
Sardar Ka Grandson
21 May
Army of the Dead
26 May
Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Ghost Lab
Documentary
5 May
The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness
11 May
Money, Explained
Kids
4 May
Giant Jack season two
Trash Truck season two
Anime
27 May
Eden
Licenced Titles
TV
1 May
Below Deck
3 May
Colony season three
4 May
StartUp seasons one to three
6 May
American Idol 2021
11 May
Motherland season two
14 May
The Mystic River
18 May
SWAT (multiple seasons)
Movies
TBC
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Legacy
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
Bridesmaids
Cape Fear
8 Mile
Inglourious Basterds
Gladiator
Jason Bourne
Jaws
Les Misérables
Serenity
Shark Tale
Tremors
Zero Dark Thirty
1 May
Eagle Eye
The Fourth Kind
The Italian Job (2003)
Premonition
Resident Evil: Degeneration
School of Rock
Tamara Drewe
6 May
August Sky – 63 Days of Glory
7 May
Men in Black: International
The Secret Life of Pets 2
10 May
The Corrupted
Deadly Switch
It Is Never Too Late
The Last Adventure
The Outlaw and His Wife / Victor Sjostrom
12 May
Brightburn
14 May
Ma
15 May
Love or Money
16 May
Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle
Dad’s Army
Highlander
The Doors
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
20 May
Jay and Silent Bob Reboot
21 May
Strain
25 May
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Documentary
13 May
Wave of Cinema: Filosofi Kopi
14 May
Alma Matters
19 May
The Last Days
20 May
Hating Peter Tatchell
22 May
Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live at Abbey Road Studios
Kids
5 May
Upin & Ipin season 11
Anime
14 May
The Heroic Legend of Arslan
15 May
Bakugan Armoured Alliance
Beyblade Burst Rise
Kuroko’s Basketball season two
Read More
UK Covid-19 vaccinations: Latest figures
Reality TV star Josh Duggar arrested on child pornography charges
Noel Clarke says sorry and that he will seek help after misconduct claims