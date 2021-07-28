Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe Biopic ‘Blonde’ With Ana de Armas Moves to 2022 (EXCLUSIVE)

Cross “Blonde” off your Oscar predictions list for this year, as Netflix’s fictionalized telling of Marilyn Monroe’s life starring Ana de Armas will now release in 2022.

Directed by Andrew Dominik (“The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford”), who also adapted the novel by Joyce Carol Oates, “Blonde” was one of the year’s most anticipated films by industry insiders and consumers. A specific release date in 2022 has not been set yet.

In development since 2010, actresses like Jessica Chastain and Naomi Watts were once attached to the project. Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Fremaux stated in an interview with Deadline that he had invited “Blonde” to screen out-of-competition at this year’s festival, but Netflix declined.

Cuban actor de Armas has been a rising star in Hollywood for the past few years with memorable roles in “Blade Runner 2049” and “Knives Out,” for which she received a Golden Globe nomination. The film will also star Oscar-winner Adrien Brody (“The Pianist”), Emmy nominee Julianne Nicholson (HBO’s “Mare of Easttown”) and Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale (HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire”).

Dominik has stated in past interviews that the film “has very little dialogue in it,” which could have made it difficult to navigate the upcoming awards season where the streamer would have bait-y contenders like the large ensemble “Don’t Look Up” from Adam McKay and the period drama “The Power of the Dog” from Jane Campion.

Netflix has an avalanche of projects waiting in the wings for awards consideration, many of which are undated but expected to drop in the calendar year. This includes the directorial debuts of Halle Berry (“Bruised”), Rebecca Hall (“Passing”), Jeymes Samuel (“The Harder They Fall”) and Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Tick, Tick…Boom!”), as well as a passion project from Paolo Sorrentino (“The Hand of God”) and a still-untitled feature from director Nora Fingscheidt starring Sandra Bullock.

“Blonde” is produced by Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tracey London, Brad Pitt and Scott Robertson.

No official future release date has been set for “Blonde.”

