Netflix’s Marie Kondo Series ‘Sparking Joy’ To Premiere In August (TV News Roundup)

Netflix announced that Marie Kondo’s series “Sparking Joy” will premiere on Aug. 31.

In the new three-episode show, Kondo takes her signature approach to tidying up a step further, showing how her method can affect both professional and personal life. The best-selling author and organization icon will take viewers through her own home, meeting her family and getting a glimpse into how she sparks joy in her daily life.

Showrunner Rachelle Mendez, Jane Lipsitz, Dan Cutforth, Dan Volpe, Nan Strait, and Grace Lee-Toumanidis serve as executive producers for Alfred Street, while Kondo and Takumi Kawahara executive produce for KonMari Media Inc.

With her organizational strategy, Kondo helps guide people in gathering all of their belongings, one category at a time, encouraging them to keep only the items that “spark joy.”

“Sparking Joy” follows Kondo’s first collaboration with Netflix, an eight-episode series titled “Tidying Up,” which debuted in 2019. In that series, Kondo helped lead inspiring home makeovers with her famous decluttering method. “Tidying Up” was directed by Jade Sandberg Wallis and executive produced by Kondo and Gail Berman.

