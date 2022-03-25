Here’s What’s New on Netflix in March 2022

The wait for “Bridgerton” Season 2 is over at last. As usual, Netflix has a robust lineup of new movies and shows streaming in March, including the return of the lusty Shondaland Regency romance series that left audiences swooning after Season 1 debuted in December 2021.

Other new shows on Netflix this month include the thriller series “Pieces of Her” starring Bella Heathcote and Toni Collette as a mother-daughter duo contending with the mother’s past after a shocking act of violence uncover long-hidden secrets. Also debuting this month is the “Big Mouth” spinoff “Human Resources,” which “pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures – Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards, and many more – that help humans journey through every aspect of life from puberty to childbirth to the twilight years.”

In the realm of new Netflix Original movies, “The Adam Project” is the sci-fi film from “Stranger Things” and “Free Guy” filmmaker Shawn Levy starring Ryan Reynolds as a time-traveler who teams up with the 12-year-old version of himself to save the future. The thriller “Windfall” stars “Emily in Paris” star Lily Collins and “Power of the Dog” Oscar-nominee Jesse Plemons as a wealthy married couple kidnapped after they arrive to find their vacation home being burglarized by a desperate man (Jason Segel).

That’s just a sampling of titles from quite the extensive list, so check out all the new movies and shows on Netflix this month below.

Available March 1

The Guardians of Justice

Worst Roommate Ever

21

21 Bridges

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Battleship

Christine

Coach Carter

Due Date

Freddy vs. Jason

Gattaca

The Gift

The Green Mile

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Public Enemies

Redemption

The Replacements

Richie Rich

The Shawshank Redemption

Shooter

Shrek

Shrek 2

Sorry to Bother You

Starship Troopers

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Top Gun

V for Vendetta

Where the Wild Things Are

Zoolander

Available March 2

Against The Ice

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure

Savage Rhythm

Available March 3

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2

Midnight at the Pera Palace

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale

The Weekend Away

Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show!

Available March 4

The Invisible Thread

Lies and Deceit

Making Fun

Meskina

Pieces of Her

Available March 5

Beirut

Available March 7

Good Girls: Season 4

Available March 8

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts: Season 2

Autumn Girl

Chip and Potato: Season 3

Last One Standing

Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You

Available March 9

The Andy Warhol Diaries

The Bombardment

Byron Baes

Queer Eye Germany

The Last Kingdom: Season 5

Available March 10

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7

Karma’s World: Season 2

Kotaro Lives Alone

Love, Life & Everything in Between

Available March 11

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4

Life After Death with Tyler Henry

Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After

The Adam Project

Available March 12

Dunkirk

Available March 13

London Has Fallen



Available March 15

Adam by Eve: A live in Animation

Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous.

Marilyn’s Eyes

One Piece Film: Strong World

Team Zenko Go

Available March 16

Pedal to Metal

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives

Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank

A Walk Among the Tombstones

Available March 17

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Rescued by Ruby

Soil

Available March 18

Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question

Animal: Season 2

Black Crab

Cracow Monsters

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love

Human Resources

Is It Cake?

Light the Night: Part 3

Standing Up

Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup

Top Boy: Season 2

Windfall

Without Saying Goodbye

Young, Famous & African

Available March 21

Call the Midwife: Series 10

In Good Hands

Available March 22

Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days

The Principles of Pleasure

Available March 24

Love Like the Falling Petals

Available March 25

Bridgerton: Season 2

Transformers: BotBots

Available March 26

Blade Runner 2049

King of Thieves

Available March 28

The Imitation Game

Available March 29

Thermae Romae Novae

Mighty Express: Season 6

Mike Epps: Indiana Mike

Available March 30

All Hail

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King

Available March 31

Casual: Seasons 1-4

Super PupZ