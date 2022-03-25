Here’s What’s New on Netflix in March 2022

Haleigh Foutch
·4 min read

The wait for “Bridgerton” Season 2 is over at last. As usual, Netflix has a robust lineup of new movies and shows streaming in March, including the return of the lusty Shondaland Regency romance series that left audiences swooning after Season 1 debuted in December 2021.

Other new shows on Netflix this month include the thriller series “Pieces of Her” starring Bella Heathcote and Toni Collette as a mother-daughter duo contending with the mother’s past after a shocking act of violence uncover long-hidden secrets. Also debuting this month is the “Big Mouth” spinoff “Human Resources,” which “pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures – Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards, and many more – that help humans journey through every aspect of life from puberty to childbirth to the twilight years.”

In the realm of new Netflix Original movies, “The Adam Project” is the sci-fi film from “Stranger Things” and “Free Guy” filmmaker Shawn Levy starring Ryan Reynolds as a time-traveler who teams up with the 12-year-old version of himself to save the future. The thriller “Windfall” stars “Emily in Paris” star Lily Collins and “Power of the Dog” Oscar-nominee Jesse Plemons as a wealthy married couple kidnapped after they arrive to find their vacation home being burglarized by a desperate man (Jason Segel).

That’s just a sampling of titles from quite the extensive list, so check out all the new movies and shows on Netflix this month below.

Available March 1
The Guardians of Justice
Worst Roommate Ever
21
21 Bridges
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
Battleship
Christine
Coach Carter
Due Date
Freddy vs. Jason
Gattaca
The Gift
The Green Mile
My Best Friend’s Wedding
Public Enemies
Redemption
The Replacements
Richie Rich
The Shawshank Redemption
Shooter
Shrek
Shrek 2
Sorry to Bother You
Starship Troopers
Texas Chainsaw 3D
Top Gun
V for Vendetta
Where the Wild Things Are
Zoolander

Available March 2
Against The Ice
The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure
Savage Rhythm

Available March 3
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2
Midnight at the Pera Palace
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2
Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale
The Weekend Away
Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show!

Available March 4
The Invisible Thread
Lies and Deceit
Making Fun
Meskina
Pieces of Her

Available March 5
Beirut

Available March 7
Good Girls: Season 4

Available March 8
An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts: Season 2
Autumn Girl
Chip and Potato: Season 3
Last One Standing
Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You

Available March 9
The Andy Warhol Diaries
The Bombardment
Byron Baes
Queer Eye Germany
The Last Kingdom: Season 5

Available March 10
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7
Karma’s World: Season 2
Kotaro Lives Alone
Love, Life & Everything in Between

Available March 11
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4
Life After Death with Tyler Henry
Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After
The Adam Project

Available March 12
Dunkirk

Available March 13
London Has Fallen

Available March 15
Adam by Eve: A live in Animation
Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous.
Marilyn’s Eyes
One Piece Film: Strong World
Team Zenko Go

Available March 16
Pedal to Metal
Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives
Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank
A Walk Among the Tombstones

Available March 17
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Rescued by Ruby
Soil

Available March 18
Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question
Animal: Season 2
Black Crab
Cracow Monsters
Eternally Confused and Eager for Love
Human Resources
Is It Cake?
Light the Night: Part 3
Standing Up
Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup
Top Boy: Season 2
Windfall
Without Saying Goodbye
Young, Famous & African

Available March 21
Call the Midwife: Series 10
In Good Hands

Available March 22
Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days
The Principles of Pleasure

Available March 24
Love Like the Falling Petals

Available March 25
Bridgerton: Season 2
Transformers: BotBots

Available March 26
Blade Runner 2049
King of Thieves

Available March 28
The Imitation Game

Available March 29
Thermae Romae Novae
Mighty Express: Season 6
Mike Epps: Indiana Mike

Available March 30
All Hail
Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King

Available March 31
Casual: Seasons 1-4
Super PupZ

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Lily Collins Recalls Planning Wedding While Filming Windfall with Now-Husband as Director

    PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at Lily Collins' conversation with Willie Geist about planning her wedding to Charlie McDowell while filming Windfall

  • China to 'dance' between Russia, Western economic ties - senior U.S. official

    China is likely to offer some support to Russia's economy amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but will engage in a "dance" to maintain economic ties with Europe and the United States, a senior White House official said on Friday. The United States has warned of significant consequences if Beijing offers material support to Russia for its war in Ukraine, or provides an economic lifeline to Moscow in the face of large-scale Western sanctions.

  • Australia's PM says Putin at G20 'a step too far'

    STORY: "The idea of sitting around a table with Vladimir Putin, who the United States are already in the position of calling out (for) war crimes in Ukraine, for me is a step too far," Morrison said during a media briefing.Russia's ambassador to Indonesia on Wednesday said Putin intends to attend the G20 summit, dismissing suggestions by some G20 members that Russia could be barred from the group.

  • Veteran investor Jeremy Grantham says Putin's behavior has him reconsidering his near-term market forecasts

    "When a war starts, everything is scrambled, and it multiplies all the uncertainties," Grantham told ThinkAdvisor this week.

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • Pascal Siakam goes into superstar mode as Raptors earn crucial win over Cavaliers

    Pascal Siakam delivered a superstar performance in a game where the Raptors needed it.

  • Lightning were the only team that could trade for Brandon Hagel

    The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.

  • Vetoes show lack of GOP lockstep on transgender sports bans

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican governors in two states this week rejected legislation to ban transgender players from girls sports — signs that there are some remaining fractures among GOP leaders over how to navigate gender’s reemergence as a culture war issue. Still, those decisions to buck the party’s conservative wing could prove short-lived against a fired-up GOP base and lawmakers angling to overrule the governors. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb vetoed bills passed b

  • Armoni Brooks trying to ‘adjust to the system as fast as possible’ while on 10-day contract

    The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • In the Mentions: Maple Leafs worth believing in

    On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar assesses the Leafs lineup post NHL trade deadline and finds reasons to remain optimistic that this year, the playoffs will be different and Toronto will finally make it past the first round.&nbsp;

  • Why Kyle Dubas is irked by the Blackhawks

    Toronto's pursuit of netminder Marc-Andre Fleury became public knowledge, prompting the Maple Leafs GM to call out Chicago's rookie executive Kyle Davidson through the media.

  • Overwatch beta 2 is coming!

    Overwatch's beta 2 testing is coming in late April and will be open to the public to sign up and test out.

  • Chicago Red Stars grab comeback win over Houston Dash in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Mallory Pugh scored two goals to lift the Chicago Red Stars a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Houston. Katie Naughton put Houston up 1-0 in the 19th minute, but the home team wasn't able to keep its lead for long as Pugh tied the game in the 27th minute. Arin Wright converted a penalty to give Chicago the lead in the 58th minute. Pugh scored her second of the night from outside the box to make it 3-1. An attendance of 4,087 at PNC

  • VanVleet not worried about getting back in rhythm after injury

    After missing a game with a knee issue, Fred VanVleet wasn’t necessarily at 100 percent against the Bulls on Monday night. But the Raptors guard is confident it won’t take long to get back into shape. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Call of Duty is coming to mobiles, again

    Activition is bringing Call of DutyL Warzone to mobile phones.

  • Tkachuk scores twice, Ottawa Senators rebound to down Winnipeg Jets 5-2

    WINNIPEG — The Ottawa Senators scored a trio of third-period goals in just over three minutes to clinch a 5-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. Captain Brady Tkachuk recorded a pair of goals for Ottawa (23-36-5), which had lost five of six games heading into the match. Tim Stutzle and Michael Del Zotto each picked up a pair of assists. The Senators also got goals from Tyler Ennis, Colin White and Connor Brown. Anton Forsberg made 22 saves. Josh Morrissey and Kyle Connor, with his 40th

  • Raptors' 3-point shooting pivotal vs. Cavaliers

    A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • Hip surgery sidelines Blue Jackets G Korpisalo for season

    Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo will have hip surgery and will miss the remainder of the season. The NHL team said the 27-year-old Korpisalo will need at least six months to recover. “This is an injury that Joonas has been dealing with for some time and it has now gotten to the point where surgery is the best option,” general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said. “We are disappointed for him as he has worked extremely hard to be able to play, but this is the best course of action.” Ko