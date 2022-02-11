Netflix 'Love Is Blind' Season 2 dating show singles make terrible, cringe-worthy first impressions

A group of relationship hopefuls are back to the Netflix dating show Love Is Blind Season 2 (first five episodes now available with a weekly release until the finale on Feb. 25), but some people made shockingly terrible, cringe-worthy first impressions.

After the first season of the show was a complete smash hit, Love Is Blind takes on the same format this time around in the 10-episode second season. Singles from Chicago look for their perfect match by talking to their potential love interests in the “pods,” rooms where they can’t see each other at all but they can chat to get to know each other. Each participant can propose to the person they feel the strongest connection with and if the proposal is accepted, the couple can then see each other for the first time, on the road to plan a wedding and get married in a month.

“This experiment allows me to be judged for who I am as a person, versus the physical,” one contestant, Chassidy, says at the beginning of the series.

“I’ve never made it past a first date without a girl bringing up my grey hair,” another participant, Joey, says.

Abhishek Chatterjee in Love Is Blind S2. (Ser Baffo/Netflix)

Even though the intention is to not know what your potential partner looks like physically, then 32-year-old Abhishek “Shake” didn’t really get that memo. There are certainly some cringe-worthy moments in Season 2 of Love Is Blind but Shake is responsible for a lot of those awkward interactions.

“I love buying clothes for girls, what’s your size?” he asks one woman, Iyanna, in the pods.

Iyanna McNeely in season 2 of Love Is Blind. (Netflix)

He asks someone else, Hope, if she works out. When Hope says no, Shake responds by saying, “I get along best with individuals that do work out.”

When he meets a 30-year-old Deepti in the pods, she’s quick to say that he comes across as “superficial.”

Love Is Blind. Deepti Vempati in Season 2 of Love Is Blind. (Patrick Wymore/Netflix)

Shake, who is a veterinarian but also a DJ, asks Deepti if they were at a music festival, would she like being a guy’s shoulders. When she says yes, Shake’s follow up question is, “but will I have trouble picking you up?”

Mallory Zapata in season 2 of Love Is Blind. (Netflix)

Of course, it wouldn’t be Love Is Blind if there wasn’t some sort of love triangle, but there are actually two that emerge in the first three episodes. We’ll let you watch to find out the details and how they turn out.

Shayne Jansen in season 2 of Love Is Blind. (Netflix)

One of the bigger conflicts is with Shaina and her love interest Kyle. While they have a lot in common, the pair find one major roadblock. Shaina is Christian and is very adamant that faith is critically important, while Kyle is an atheist. Shaina says she doesn’t want their relationship to “combust” because they don’t see eye-to-eye on their “core values.”

Shaina Hurley in season 2 of Love Is Blind. (Netflix)

While Season 1 was incredibly popular, Season 2 of Love Is Blind starts off more explosive, with some bold statements and choices made by some of the participants. You’ll have to keep watching to find out if anyone actually makes it down the aisle.