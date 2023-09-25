Netflix’s ‘Life On Our Planet’ Trailer Brings Extinct Species Back to Life (TV News Roundup)

Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming Morgan Freeman-narrated series “Life on Our Planet,” which brings extinct species to the small screen in an exploration of the lives of Earth’s past inhabitants. The series is set to premiere on Oct. 25.

Per the series logline, “This is the story of life’s epic battle to conquer and survive on planet Earth. Today there are 20 million species on our planet, yet what we see is just a snapshot in time — 99% of earth’s inhabitants are lost to our deep past. The story of what happened to these dynasties — their rise and their fall – is truly remarkable.”

The series is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Alastair Fothergill, Keith Scholey, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey. Dan Tapster, Keith Scholey and Fothergill serve as series producers.

Hungry? A food truck will be roaming the streets of Los Angeles to promote the premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s “Gen V,” a spin-off of “The Boys.”

The Vought-A-Burger food truck will be at the USC campus on Sept. 28 and at the UCLA campus on Sept. 29. Attendees will be able to step into the world of “The Boys” with themed packaging and menu items such as Liquid Death (sold as “Turbo Rush Energy Drink”). The event will also offer giveaways, including SheerGear handbags, custom t-shirts and Astroglide products. Prime Video will also team up with iHeart Radio to spread the news to listeners across Los Angeles.

“Gen V” will premiere on Sept. 29, following a set of characters at Godolkin University as they train to be the next generation of heroes. The cast features Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas and Marco Pigossi. Guest stars include Clancy Brown and Jason Ritter, in addition to appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit and P.J. Byrne, reprising their roles from “The Boys.”

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as the series’ showrunners. Additionally, Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Nelson Cragg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe and Michaela Starr also executive produce the show.

In celebration of ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor” premiere on Sept. 28, several businesses are turning themselves gold and offering special promotions.

The locations participating include Randy’s Donuts and Pink’s Hot Dogs in Los Angeles, offering special deals and treats during the last week of September. Additionally, Best Friends Animal Society, Popcornopolis and Pinot’s Palette will be holding promotions in honor of the premiere at their various locations.

Retirement communities across the country will also receive golden watch party kits in preparation for the premiere. Starting on Sept. 28, several brands will offer Golden Discounts, including Alfred, Joann’s, Uber Eats and Fandango.

Some already experienced the fun with promotions that took place last week. Food trucks popped up across Los Angeles and New York City, offering a variety of golden treats, such as golden turmeric lattes, gold-dusted macarons and gold-fashioned lemonade popsicles. John Legend’s concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Sept. 23 adorned its seats with golden cushions and showcased Gerry Turner, the leading man of “The Golden Bachelor,” on its 28 screens. Players and fans who attended USA Pickleball’s National Indoor Championship in Atlantic City, New Jersey, got to experience golden integrations, honoring Turner’s favorite pastime.

For a full list of participating brands, visit ABC’s website here.

