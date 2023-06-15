Netflix to launch pop-up restaurant featuring well-known chefs

Melissa Gomez
A screenwriter on strike walks by the Netflix sign on Sunset Blvd, on May 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. - More than 11,000 Hollywood television and movie writers went on their first strike in 15 years, after talks with studios and streamers over pay and working conditions failed to clinch a deal. The strike means late-night shows are expected to grind to a halt immediately, while television series and movies scheduled for release later this year and beyond could face major delays. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
A screenwriter on strike walks by the Netflix sign on Sunset Boulevard on May 2. Netflix is debuting its first pop-up restaurant on June 30 in Los Angeles. (Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images)

Netflix is debuting its first pop-up restaurant on June 30 in Los Angeles at the Short Stories Hotel, the streaming service announced Tuesday.

The restaurant, Netflix Bites, will feature “a special tasting menu” curated by chefs featured in some of its most popular culinary shows, as well as custom cocktails by mixologists featured on the show “Drink Masters.”

Although the menu has yet to be revealed, the streaming service said chefs Curtis Stone, from "Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend"; Dominique Crenn, of "Chef’s Table" and "Iron Chef"; and Jacques Torres of "Nailed It!" are among those who will curate the menu.

It will not be the streaming service’s first foray into a live experience. Last year, Netflix hosted a "Bridgerton" ball, named after the popular series.

According to the restaurant’s website, it will be open daily from 5 to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends. Reservations are being accepted.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

