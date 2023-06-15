Netflix to launch pop-up restaurant featuring well-known chefs

A screenwriter on strike walks by the Netflix sign on Sunset Boulevard on May 2. Netflix is debuting its first pop-up restaurant on June 30 in Los Angeles. (Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images)

Netflix is debuting its first pop-up restaurant on June 30 in Los Angeles at the Short Stories Hotel, the streaming service announced Tuesday.

The restaurant, Netflix Bites, will feature “a special tasting menu” curated by chefs featured in some of its most popular culinary shows, as well as custom cocktails by mixologists featured on the show “Drink Masters.”

Although the menu has yet to be revealed, the streaming service said chefs Curtis Stone, from "Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend"; Dominique Crenn, of "Chef’s Table" and "Iron Chef"; and Jacques Torres of "Nailed It!" are among those who will curate the menu.

It will not be the streaming service’s first foray into a live experience. Last year, Netflix hosted a "Bridgerton" ball, named after the popular series.

According to the restaurant’s website, it will be open daily from 5 to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends. Reservations are being accepted.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.