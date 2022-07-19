Netflix to Launch Lower-Priced Ad-Based Subscription Tier in Early 2023

Netflix will launch its ad-based subscription model at a lower pricing tier in the “early part” of 2023, the streamer announced in its Q2 earnings letter to shareholders.

“Our lower priced advertising-supported offering will complement our existing plans, which will remain ad-free,” the company wrote Tuesday. “Our global ARM has grown at a 5% compound annual rate from 2013 to 2021, so it makes sense now to give consumers a choice for a lower priced option with advertisements, if they desire it.”

Netflix recently aligned in a partnership with Microsoft on their AVOD plans, and the launch of early 2023 is later than originally expected and which some analysts feared due to the partnership specifically with Microsoft over other partners such as Google, Comcast or Roku with more established infrastructures could delay the rollout of the pricing tier.

Also Read:

Netflix Acquires ‘The Magician’s Elephant’ Animation Studio Animal Logic

Netflix said in the note the letter to shareholders that it would likely roll out the pricing tier in a handful of markets, as they’ve done with other new initiatives and features and will specifically target markets where advertising spend is significant.

“Our intention is to roll it out, listen and learn, and iterate quickly to improve the offering. So,

our advertising business in a few years will likely look quite different than what it looks like on day one,” the company wrote. “Over time, our hope is to create a better-than-linear-TV advertisement model that’s more seamless and relevant for consumers, and more effective for our advertising partners.”

Netflix in its Q2 earnings saw its subscribers drop by 970,000, but the total subscribers lost was 1 million above what it had projected to lose the prior quarter, leading to Netflix’s stock price to rise approximately 7%.

Also Read:

Surprise Netflix-Microsoft Ad Partnership May Be the First Step in a Larger Strategy | Analysis