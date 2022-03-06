Netflix is the latest major tech company to pull service in Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine

The Netflix logo is displayed on a smartphone screen. Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Netflix is suspending service in Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier this week, the streamer halted all future projects in Russia and state-run programming from its site.

Netflix is the latest in a rapidly growing list of companies cutting ties with the country.

Netflix has joined the growing list of companies suspending business in Russia.

The streaming giant on Sunday announced it would pull its business from the country in response to its invasion of Ukraine, as first reported by Variety. The announcement comes after Netflix said earlier this week that it was halting all future projects and Russian acquisitions, as well as removing all state-run programming from its site.

"Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia," a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement to Insider.

Netflix joins several companies that announced on Saturday and Sunday they are temporarily cutting cut ties with Russia, including Zara, LVMH, TikTok, Visa, and American Express, among others.

Read the original article on Business Insider