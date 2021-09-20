Netflix Lands First Top Series Emmy Wins With ‘The Crown’ and ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

Netflix is celebrating its first Emmys series wins with the trophies for “The Crown” for Outstanding Drama Series and “The Queen’s Gambit” for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series at the 2021 ceremony on Sept. 19.

Netflix was nominated for the most Emmys out of any network this year, with 29 nods. For Outstanding Series honors, the streamer also received nominations for “Cobra Kai,” “Emily in Paris” and “The Kominsky Method” in the comedy category, and “Bridgerton” in the drama category.

The streamer has previously been nominated in the Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series category in 2020, for “Unbelievable” and “Unorthodox,” as well as 2019 for “When They See Us” and 2018 for “Godless.”

At last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys, Netflix won Best Television Movie for “Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square,” which had previously been awarded during the main show.

“The Crown” star Josh O’Connor spoke about the challenge of playing Prince Charles during Variety‘s Actors on Actors earlier this year.

“Prince Charles is a tricky one. I think you have to part ways with the real version of him in order to capture something unique or different. There’s the sacrifice you sometimes have to make. I just remember there was this amazing thing that Peter Morgan, the writer, said to me very early on. He was like, ‘Just try to remember that this boy shares his mother with an entire nation of people.’ I was like, oh, my God. It’s a terrible affliction on some young kid. So every time someone says, ‘Is that a bit harsh the way you’re playing him?’ I go, ‘No. I think he’s going through the wringer.'”

