Netflix Lands Adam McKay’s New Comedy ‘Average Height, Average Build’

EXCLUSIVE: Following the success of Don’t Look Up, Netflix and Adam McKay are reuniting as the streamer has acquired Adam McKay’s new star-studded directorial feature, Average Height, Average Build. The film stars Robert Pattinson, Amy Adams, Robert Downey Jr., Forest Whitaker and Danielle Deadwyler. McKay, who has written the script, will direct and produce under his Hyperobject Industries banner with Kevin Messick.

Much the way that the McKay-crafted series Succession and his films Don’t Look Up and The Big Short told entertaining stories that reflect what’s going on in the world, Average Height, Average Build sounds like a pretty ingenious marriage of a black comedy premise with the corruption that rife in politics.

Pattinson will play a serial killer who enlists a lobbyist (Adams) to change laws that will allow him to get away with murder more easily. Downey’s role is a retired cop who won’t give up on the murders, and the killer tries to prevent him from dogging his trail now that he’s hung up his gun. The serial killer turns himself into a cause celebre, a Mr. Smith Goes to Washington figure shielding his true motives.

McKay brought the project to the market right after the Oscars and after taking his time deciding on figuring where the film best was suited, chose to return to the place that released his most recent feature film, Don’t Look Up. The star-studded pic is Netflix’s second most popular film of all time globally with nearly 360 million hours viewed in the first 28 days after its release. It reached #1 in 92 countries. Don’t Look Up received four Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, and won Best Original Screenplay at the Writers Guild of America Awards. McKay won the Academy Award, BAFTA and WGA for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Big Short along with his co-writer Charles Randolph

