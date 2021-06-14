New on Netflix in June 2021: Every new release coming this week
The sun may finally be here, but Netflix is doing its level best to keep you indoors.
June marks yet another busy month for the streaming service, and so far has seen the release of a new favourite (Sweet Tooth) and the return of French hit Lupin.
This week sees the arrival of a high-profile new comedy film as well as a documentary that is set to be added to everyone’s respective watchlists.
Find a full list of everything coming to Netflix this week below (and a list of every movie and TV show being taken down here).
Original Titles
TV
14 June
Elite Short Stories: Guzmán Caye Rebe
15 June
Elite Short Stories: Nadia Guzmán
Unwind Your Mind (interactive special)
Workin’ Moms season five
16 June
Elite Short Stories: Omar Ander Alexis
17 June
Black Summer season two
Elite Short Stories: Carla Samuel
The Gift season three
Katla
18 June
Elite season four
So Not Worth It
The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals
Movies
16 June
Silver Skates
17 June
Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens
18 June
Fatherhood
Jagame Thandhiram
Documentary
16 June
Penguin Town
Kids
15 June
Rhyme Time Town season two
Anime
Licenced Titles
TV
15 June
Let’s Eat
18 June
Rurouni Kenshin series one, two and three
Movies
15 June
Song One
The Karate Kid (2010)
16 June
A Man for the Weekend
17 June
Aziza
18 June
The Dead Don’t Die
The Intruder
Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards
Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Inferno
Rurouni Kenshin: The Legend Ends
Rurouni Kenshin: Origins
20 June
Aquaman
Read More
Extremely Wicked filmmaker Joe Berlinger sends angry email to director behind new Ted Bundy project
Tick, Tick… BOOM! trailer leaves Andrew Garfield fans marvelling at his ‘dreamy’ singing voice
Nine of the best anime shows to stream on Netflix: From Demon Slayer to Parasyste