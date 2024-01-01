Here’s What’s New on Netflix in January 2024
New year, new selection of monthly movies and TV shows arriving on Netflix!
New original arrivals to the streamer on Jan. 1 include documentary “Bitconned,” series “You Fool Me Once” and docuseries “You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment” in which a pair of twins changes their diet throughout eight weeks for a study of the body and food. Library titles headed to Netflix at the beginning of January 2024 include the 1982 version of “Annie,” “Annabelle,” “Gravity,” “The Croods,” the first three “John Wick” films, some “Jurassic Park” movies and more.
Also arriving in January is all six seasons of “This Is Us” — grab those tissues.
Jan. 4 marks the arrival of “The Brothers Sun” starring Michelle Yeoh and Justin Chien and created by Brad Falchuck, Byron Wu and Amy Wang. The thriller crime series sees a Taipei gangster Charles Sun (Chien) as he heads to Los Angeles to protect his mother (Yeoh) and younger brother (Sam Seong Li) after his father gets mysteriously shot. “Schitt’s Creek” alumn Dan Levy headlines his directorial feature debut, which he also wrote, arriving Jan. 9.
Sean Baker’s “The Florida Project,” 2019’s infamous “Cats” and more arrive later in the month.
Here’s what’s new on Netflix in January 2024:
Available Jan. 1
Bitconned
Fool Me Once
You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment
Annabelle
Annie (1982)
Antz
Aquaman
Beethoven
Bruce Almighty
The Croods
Dawn of the Dead
The First Purge
Gravity
How to Train Your Dragon
It’s Complicated
Jackie Brown
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Little Fockers
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3
Mamma Mia!
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution
One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest
ONE PIECE: Marineford
Peppa Pig: Seasons 3-6
The Purge: Election Year
School of Rock
Survivor: Season 33
Survivor: Season 7
This Is 40
Those Who Wish Me Dead
Training Day
The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2 (2021)
Available Jan. 4
Boy Swallows Universe
The Brothers Sun
Society of the Snow
Available Jan. 5
Good Grief
Gyeongseong Creature Part 2
Available Jan. 6
The Florida Project
Available Jan. 7
This Is Us Seasons 1-6
Available Jan. 10
Break Point: Season 2
The Trust: A Game of Greed
Available Jan. 11
Champion
Sonic Prime Chapter 3
Available Jan. 12
Lift
Love is Blind: Sweden
Available Jan. 15
CoCoMelon: Season 9
Holey Moley: Seasons 3-4
Maboroshi
MTV Floribama Shore: Season 2
Available Jan. 16
Cats (2019)
Available Jan. 17
End of the Line
Freaks
Available Jan. 18
Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis
Available Jan. 19
New Episodes of Love is Blind: Sweden
Love on the Spectrum U.S.: Season 2
Mi soledad tene alas
Sixty Minutes
Available Jan. 20
Captivating the King
The Real World: Season 16
Available Jan. 22
Not Quite Narwhal: Season 2
Available Jan. 23
Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees
Train to Busan
Available Jan. 24
Six Nations: Full Contact
American Girl: Corinne Tan
Queer Eye: Season 8
Available Jan. 25
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 4
Griselda
Masters of the Universe: Revolution
Available Jan. 26
New Episodes of Love is Blind: Sweden
Available Jan. 27
Doctor Slump
Available Jan. 28
New Episodes of Love is Blind: Sweden
Available Jan. 29
Mighty Bheem’s Playtime
Available Jan. 30
Jack Whitehall: Settle Down
Available Jan. 31
Alexander the Great
Baby Bandito
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Part 1
WIL
