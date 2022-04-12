Netflix Introduces ‘Double Thumbs Up’ Rating

Sharon Knolle
·1 min read

Streaming giant Netflix unveiled a new user rating option on Tuesday called the “double thumbs up,” for when your feelings for a TV show or movie warrant more than a mere “like.”

The new feature is already available, so you can start giving your maximum approval to “Squid Game” or “The Mitchells vs. The Machines.”

“Do you like it or do you love it? When you love something, you want to tell your family, friends, and coworkers. You want to talk about it all over social media. And you want more of it ASAP,” Netflix said in a statement.

“That’s why we’re introducing Double Thumbs Up, an additional way for members to let us know what types of series and films you want to see more of. Our current Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down buttons are a good way for you to tell us how you feel about a series or film, and in return, you get a profile that’s better personalized to your taste. However, we’ve learned over time that these feelings can go beyond a simple like or dislike. Providing an additional way to tell us when you’re really into something means a profile with recommendations that better reflect what you enjoy.”

Netflix describes the feature as a way to “fine-tune,” your recommendations, so if you loved “Bridgerton,” you’ll see more shows or films featuring actors for the hit period drama, or produced by Shondaland.

The feature will also help tell Netflix which series have a passionate following and may sway decisions about renewals and cancellations.

And if you’re busy “loving” series you previously only liked, you’ll be spending more time on the site.

