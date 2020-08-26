At Netflix India, we're committed to work with both seasoned and fresh talent, says Srishti Behl Arya

Two years ago, Anand Tiwari's debut feature Love Per Square Foot premiered directly on Netflix India, making it the first Indian film to release on a digital platform. Since then, Netflix has churned out several Indian movies, besides the cutting-edge Original shows it is known for, leading up to a time when several big-budget films have taken to the direct-to-digital route in the absence of operational theatres courtesy the coronavirus outbreak.

Srishti Behl Arya, Director, International Origins, Netflix India leads the Films division, admits she has a busy time at work since both the supply and demand for movies at home is at an all-time high. While the cherry-picking comes with its fair share of challenges, her experience as a producer at Rose Audio Visuals Pvt Ltd offers strong support. The influence from late father and veteran producer Ramesh Behl and filmmaker-brother Goldie Behl also comes in handy while choosing the story she wants to position.

In an exclusive interview, Arya discusses the prospects of the digital platform when more creators and audiences are warming up to home entertainment, how Netflix serves as a melting point for storytellers and talent from both inside and outside the film industry, and whether she considers other streaming services as competitors or hunting grounds for fresh talent.

Since you have been a third-generation storyteller, what is the one specific grain of convention wisdom that helps you seek the right stories for Netflix India? And what have been the factors that are key to scouting for good stories in the mainstream Hindi film industry, but may not apply similarly to Netflix?

I grew up as a fan of great stories and entertainment. If you choose the right story, do your best to support your creative partners and try to stay out of the way, they will do amazing things. For me, the north star is to think like a fan, which helps me look at the story and consider if this is something I have seen before or what is it about these characters that I love. When we have creators who are passionate, have a vision, and can execute it, we can bring more stories to our members around the world. India has a deeply rich culture of storytelling. We want to be the home for storytellers and enable them to do the best work of their lives with us. Today, in this golden age of entertainment, there are tremendous possibilities for high-quality films and series and untold stories that reflect more aspects of our lives. We are thrilled to work with seasoned creators whose storytelling you may already love, and also introduce you to new creators with unique perspectives who may grow to become your new favourites.

Has there been any instance when you were pitched a film script but you suggested it would flesh out better as an Original series or vice-versa?

The beauty of Netflix is that the sole focus is on authentic storytelling and passionate creative partners who want to bring their vision to life. What we like to do is be the best partners to our creators and help them tell their story in the best possible way, and do what is right for the story without the confines of any set format, time-limit or genre. There are instances around the world where a story pitched as a film works better as a series and vice-versa.

Now that Netflix is also home to films bypassing theatrical release because of coronavirus lockdown, do you believe that is opening the otherwise hesitant creators to the idea of an alternative platform?

Over the past two years, we have launched over 22 Netflix films in India, including 10 films in 2020. These Original films are from seasoned filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap and Zoya Akhtar to emerging creators like Anvita Dutt and Neeraj Udhwani. What we care about the most is to help each and every creator do their best work with us and bring their finest ideas to life in authentic ways so people in India and around the world can discover their stories. The creators that we have partnered with thus far have all believed in that vision, and we hope to work with even more emerging as well as established creators across geographies and styles to keep our audiences entertained with a variety of stories.

How important is it for Netflix India to become eligible for the film awards here?