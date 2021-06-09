Netflix India promotes Satyajit Ray anthology with cheeky reference to Manoj Bajpayee's Amazon Prime show The Family Man

Manoj Bajpayee, who is popularly known for starring in Amazon Prime Video's spy series The Family Man, will feature in Netflix's upcoming anthology Ray.

To promote their upcoming film, Netflix India chose to send a cheeky welcome message for the actor with a pinch of wordplay.

The sophomore season of The Family Man was released early last week and has been the talk of the town ever since. Netflix's tweet has definitely added the buzz.

Check out the tweets here

.@BajpayeeManoj coming to a Netflix series! We love that you're a part of this family, man ¤ï¸#Ray " Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 8, 2021

Thank you 🙏 for your warm welcome!!! It's a privilege to be part of the anthology!! " manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) June 8, 2021

This isn't the first cross-pollination between the two streaming contemporaries. Last year, Netflix chose to announce the release date of Shweta Tiwari, Vikrant Massey-starrer Cargo in a similar fashion. The actors who were a part of Amazon Prime India's Mirzapur series were waiting on the release of the second season of the show. The streamer chose to capitalise on the frenzy.

Meanwhile, The Family Man follows the journey of Srikant Tiwari (Bajpayee), an ordinary middle-class man with a secret identity as a senior analyst in the fictional Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), which is a part of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) of India. The series tracks him flitting between the roles of agent and the family man"protecting the country from terrorists by day and being the unassuming husband and father at night.

Ray, on Netflix, is based on filmmaker Satyajit Ray's short stories that centre on themes of "love, lust, betrayal and truth", the anthology will explore "vulnerabilities and multiple shades of each character," said a press release.

The four stories are titled Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, Forget Me Not, Bahrupiya, and Spotlight.

Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji and Vasan Bala are the directors onboard. It will release on 25 June on Netflix.

