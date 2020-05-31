Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, HBO Take a Stand in Support of Black Lives Matter Movement Amid George Floyd Protests

Click here to read the full article.

In an unusual move, Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, HBO, Starz and other major Hollywood players are using their corporate social media accounts to take a stand and support the Black Lives Matter movement amid the ongoing nationwide protests decrying the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers.

Netflix tweeted on Saturday afternoon: “To be silent is to be complicit. Black lives matter. We have a platform, and we have a duty to our Black members, employees, creators and talent to speak up.”

To be silent is to be complicit.

Black lives matter. We have a platform, and we have a duty to our Black members, employees, creators and talent to speak up. — Netflix (@netflix) May 30, 2020





The move drew accolades on the platform, including from director Ava DuVernay and “Orange Is the New Black” and “Mrs. America” star Uzo Aduba.

And Alphabet-owned YouTube on Friday posted that “We stand in solidarity against racism and violence. When members of our community hurt, we all hurt. We’re pledging $1M in support of efforts to address social injustice.”

We stand in solidarity against racism and violence. When members of our community hurt, we all hurt. We’re pledging $1M in support of efforts to address social injustice. — YouTube (@YouTube) May 30, 2020





A number of other entertainment brands have followed suit as of Saturday night, as protests have gained momentum throughout the nation, now in their fifth day.

Notably, Disney-owned Hulu tweeted and posted on Instagram the message that “We support Black lives. Today, and every day. You are seen. You are heard. And we are with you.”

No other Disney corporate brands appear to have issued statements on the matter.

We support Black lives. Today, and every day. You are seen. You are heard. And we are with you. — Hulu (@hulu) May 31, 2020





Several WarnerMedia entertainment brands’ social media accounts joined in the support. HBO, HBO Max, TBS, TNT all changed their Twitter handles to #BlackLivesMatter and posted the following:

“Neither love nor terror makes one blind: indifference makes one blind.” — James Baldwin We stand with our Black colleagues, employees, fans, actors, storytellers — and all affected by senseless violence. #BlackLivesMatter — #BlackLivesMatter (@HBO) May 31, 2020





Amazon Studios posted on Twitter and Instagram that “Together we stand with the Black community — colleagues, artists, writers, storytellers, producers, our viewers — and all allies in the fight against racism and injustice.”





Lionsgate-owned Starz also lent its corporate voice to the cause. “We cannot stand silent while our Black communities under the weight of violence, discrimination and injustice,” wrote Starz on Instagram. “Color of Change and the NAACP are among the organizations taking the lead in the fight for racial justice in America. We support them in their mission and you can too.”

Quibi changed its Twitter bio to read, “We stand together against injustice. #BlackLivesMatter.”

We stand together against injustice. #BlackLivesMatter — Quibi (@Quibi) May 31, 2020





Social media platforms also echoed that support for the movement, with Twitter changing its bio to simply read “#BlackLivesMatter” and TikTok issuing the following statement:

“At TikTok we deeply value the diverse voices among our users, creators, artists, partners, and employees. We stand with the Black community and are proud to provide a platform where #blacklivesmatter and #georgefloyd generate powerful and important views with over 1 billion views. We are committed to fostering a space where everyone is seen and heard.”

Twitch similarly posted a statement:

“Black people have been suffering under the oppressive weight of racism in America for far too long. We cannot delight in the creative contributions of the Black community on Twitch and remain silent while they are in pain. We’re asking you to come together to and stand up for Black lives whether it’s through your time, treasure, or talent. Don’t let today’s injustice stop us from creating a better tomorrow for our community.”





