'Netflix houses', where fans can immerse themselves in their favorite shows, will open in US by 2025

Netflix Inc. is opening new locations where fans can fully experience the worlds of their favorite TV shows, shop for themed clothing, eat themed food, and even attempt obstacles courses, like from "Squid Game."

Netflix is planning to launch a concept called "Netflix House." As stated, these venues will offer a combination of retail, dining and live experiences. The Vice President of Consumer Products, Josh Simon, has revealed that the company intends to establish its first two venues in the U.S. by 2025 and subsequently expand the concept globally, according to Bloomberg.

Netflix has launched 40 pop-up fan experiences in 20 cities worldwide, including The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience and a temporary store at the Grove shopping mall in Los Angeles. Earlier this year, Netflix opened a pop-up restaurant in Los Angeles that featured food and drinks created by chefs from Netflix cooking shows.

The company has opened most of its pop-up experiences in major cities, including Tokyo, New York and Mexico City while still exploring potential permanent locations.

Pop-ups to permanence

"Netflix House" is the company's first permanent location, indicating its increased investment in marketing its programs and building fan communities.

Media companies have long used theme-park attractions, costumes, toys, and other merchandise to promote their characters and create revenue opportunities. Netflix is new to this game and has been criticized by TV and film producers for not doing enough in this regard. Management currently views "Netflix House" as a promotional tool rather than a significant source of revenue, according to Bloomberg.

"Netflix House" will have rotating installations with ticketed shows and restaurants serving food from popular series. Options will range from fast casual to high-end dining, desserts and spirits included.

Pokemon GO events: What to know about Pokemon GO Harvest Festival event where you can catch Smoliv, Grass-type Pokemon

Story continues

Simon did not give specific details on the features, as final decisions have not been made.

“We’ve seen how much fans love to immerse themselves in the world of our movies and TV shows, and we’ve been thinking a lot about how we take that to the next level,” Simon said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Netflix Houses' coming to the US by 2025. Here's what to expect.