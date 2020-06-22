Netflix Hires Eleonora Andreatta As Its Italian Originals Chief After 25 Years At Broadcaster Rai

Click here to read the full article.

Netflix has poached Eleonora “Tinny” Andreatta as its vice president of Italian original series after she had a distinguished 25-year career at Italian public service broadcaster Rai.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Andreatta will take up her new role in July and will report to Kelly Luegenbiehl, vice president of original series at Netflix in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Felipe Tewes, the current director of Italian original series, is taking on a new, soon-to-be-announced role at the streamer.

More from Deadline

Andreatta will be responsible for helping Netflix grow its slate of Italian shows following the launch of series including Suburra and Baby, both of which are heading into their third seasons. Netflix moved into Italian originals in 2017 and it is aiming to commission 10 new series a year by 2022.

Andreatta was most recently Rai’s director of fiction, producing and co-producing 500 hours of TV drama a year. Her other roles at the broadcaster have included being the head of cinema and drama for Rai 1 and head of co-productions for Rai Fiction.

Luegenbiehl said: “Throughout her career, Tinny has championed world-class Italian storytelling, working with the best creative talent in Italy and helping to create some of the most ambitious projects on Italian television. I know she will build further on the wonderful work Felipe Tewes has done to help establish our presence in Italy.”

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.