Netflix Hikes Prices in U.K., Ireland Across All Plans

Netflix will raise rates for all streaming plans in the U.K. and Ireland, marking the company’s second price hike in the region in less than 18 months.

The price increases come after Netflix similarly raised subscription fees in the U.S. and Canada in January, amid a tide of new competitors and its continued spending on original content like hit series “The Crown,” whose fifth season is set to bow in November.

The streamer’s Standard plan (with two HD streams) is rising in the U.K. by £1 to £10.99/month and in Ireland it’s going up by €2 to €14.99/month. Netflix’s Basic package (one non-HD stream) is also going up by £1 to £6.99/month in the U.K. and by €1 to €8.99 in Ireland — the first increase to that tier. Meanwhile, the Premium service (four streams in up to 4K HD) will go up £2 in the UK to £15.99 and €3 in Ireland, to €20.99/month.

“Our updated prices reflect the investment we have made in our service and catalog and will allow us to continue making the series, documentaries and films our members love as well as investing in talent and the creative industry,” Netflix said in a statement. “We offer a range of plans so members can choose a price that works best for them.”

Netflix has about 14 million subscribers in the U.K. and 600,000 in Ireland, according to research firm Ampere Analysis.

The price increases in the U.K. and Ireland go into effect immediately for new subscribers, while existing subscribers will receive a 30-day notice for when their rates will go up depending on their billing cycle.

