Netflix 'Heartstopper' Season 2 is the most lovable, heartfelt story to watch right now

The Netflix hit Heartstopper Season 2, starring Kit Connor and Joe Locke, is one of the most highly anticipated releases of the year, having already achieved another 100 per cent Rotten Tomatoes score for the series.

Coming off of such a successful first season, there was certainly some pressure placed on the Heartstopper cast and crew to maintain the momentum from Season 1. Luckily for fans of the show, Season 2 still very much taps into the same appealing earnestness of these characters, but in a way that feels like we're truly moving the story forward, and not stuck in any sort of narrative rut.

Joe Locke and Kit Connor in Heartstopper Season 2 (Teddy Cavendish/Netflix)

What happens in 'Heartstopper' Season 2?

Season 2 of Heartstopper begins with Nick (Connor) and Charlie (Locke) very much in their heartwarming, beginning a relationship phase. The opening scene shows Charlie waking up and seeing a message from Nick that says "hi" with a red heart. After some cute banter, Charlie responds with, "good morning boyfriend."

After Nick came out to his mother (played by Olivia Colman) in Season 1, he wants to take the next step to come out as bisexual to the rest of his friends and family, and tell them that Charlie is in fact his boyfriend.

While remembering all the bullying he faced, Charlie is completely supportive of Nick and believes he can help to ensure Nick doesn't experience the same harassment.

“I can protect him," Charlie tells his sister. "I can make sure the he never feels pressured, stressed, scared. Everything’s going to be perfect."

Of course, famous last words, that means things are absolutely not perfect.

While the students are managing their personal relationships and prepping for their GCSEs, they're also about to take a school trip to Paris.

"If I’m out by the time we’re on the Paris trip, we can kiss on the Eiffel Tower," Nick says to Charlie.

But as you likely expect, Nick's coming out is anything but smooth sailing, particularly when it comes to telling his older brother David (Jack Barton) and father Stephane (Thibault De Montalembert) that he's bisexual.

Story continues

Will Gao and Yasmin Finney in Heartstopper Season 2 (Netflix)

While the Nick and Charlie storyline progresses, a possible relationship between Tao (William Gao) and Elle (Yasmin Finney) is still up in the air.

We know, as the audience, that they have feelings for each other, but they struggle to communicate that to each other, creating a will-they-won't-they dynamic.

At the same time, Heartstopper Season 2 really explores the full boundaries of the existing relationship between Darcy (Kizzy Edgell) and Tara (Corinna Brown), and how that can evolve.

Cast of Heartstopper Season 2 (Samuel Dore/Netflix)

Is 'Heartstopper' Season 2 worth watching?

Ultimately, Heartstopper Season 2 was able to give us that same lovable energy we were attracted to in Season 1.

We were thrilled to be able to spend time with Charlie and Nick as a more solidified couple in Season 2 that's navigating what that means as they interact with other teens and parents.

The dynamic created by Locke and Connor for these character is so perfectly balanced for teens who have reached a certain point of self-discovery, but still have that youthful innocence about them.

There are moments when the story leans into the melodramatic, but it's not at the level of melodrama that often pulls us away from feeling invested in what the characters are going through.

Having several scenes of Nick and Charlie kissing, sending each other affectionate text messages, could have easily fallen into obnoxious, maybe cringe-worthy territory, but that's not the case for Heartstopper. It's done in a way that has such a pure sweetness that feels very real to how teens convey affection for one another.

As Season 2 takes us through all aspects of Nick coming out publicly, it's filled with the complexity of his particular family dynamics, and other people's judgement and (often incorrect) perception of what being bisexual means.

But everything is handled with care in Heartstopper, and never manipulated or sensationalized.

Season 2 for us was actually even more enjoyable than Season 1, largely due to how much more depth and nuance we were able to explore in the second season. We're very much head over heels in love with the brilliant queer love story that is Heartstopper.