‘Netflix for health’ service plans to offer rapid diagnosis for £25 a month

A “Netflix-style” private health service that pledges to give subscribers access to consultants within 48 hours has been launched as an answer to escalating NHS waiting times.

The rapid diagnosis product, the first of its kind, starts at around £20 a month and is intended to challenge the traditional insurance model because it does not screen people out based on their medical history.

Its launch comes as the NHS faces repeated strikes by doctors that are devastating its ability to shorten waiting times.

Recent figures showed that the number of patients waiting over a year increased to more than 385,000 in May, with a total of around 7.47 million now waiting for treatment in England.

The MyWay service promises access to a GP consultation – probably online – within roughly a day.

In-person access to a nearby specialist, along with scans and blood tests, should follow shortly after.

Circle Health, which is providing the service, claims it should enable people with health or injury concerns to get back to work much more quickly, as many of the growing number of people off work due to long-term sickness – one in 13 workers – are waiting for a diagnosis.

Mr Paul Manning, a consultant surgeon at Nottinghamshire University Hospital NHS Trust, one of the leading clinicians who designed the service, said: “The patients we’re seeing now are more acute and less able to return to work.

“In the UK, there’s a huge gap in provision for people who are worried about long waiting lists taking them out of the workforce, but find private medical insurance too costly or complex – particularly sole traders, small business owners or people with any kind of pre-existing condition.”

Patients need to have subscribed for a minimum of three months before they get rapid access to consultants, but can access some of the diagnostic scans, and they must sign up for a minimum of 12 months.

Those behind the service are hoping that its easy “five-box” sign-up process will attract subscribers, given the rigorous and lengthy questionnaire needed to take out traditional medical insurance.

Those in need of substantive treatment can pay for it at a discount.

NHS leaders are increasingly voicing concern about the service’s ability to return to providing timely healthcare given the increased demand due to an ageing population, the backlog of patients from the pandemic and the ongoing strikes.

Friday saw the second day of a two-day walkout by consultants, which followed a five-day strike by junior doctors earlier in the month.

Now in its eighth month of industrial action, the NHS has had to delay more than three-quarters of a million appointments.

Sir Julian Hartley, the chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents hospital bosses, said: “Leaders across the NHS are doing everything they can to keep services running, including cancer services and urgent and emergency care.

“But as the most senior doctors in the NHS, delivering the most complex care and supervising other colleagues, the work consultants do cannot be covered by other staff.

“Their absence has a huge knock-on effect across the health service.”

‘How can I get the scans?’

Paolo Pieri, the chief executive of Circle Health Group, said: “The NHS has a special place in the heart of the UK population, but as life expectancies get longer and new medicines come along, I think the bigger question is: can it do everything?

“People are asking: how can I get the scans to know what’s wrong with me when there are seven and a half million people on the waiting list?”

He added: “For little more than the monthly cost of Netflix or Amazon Prime, our revolutionary health subscription service promises the peace of mind that you can see a specialist or get a scan rapidly if the need arises.”