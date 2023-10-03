Netflix Greenlights First Hebrew-Language TV Series

Netflix has greenlit its first Hebrew-language TV series.

Created by Guy Amir and Hanan Savyon, who also play the lead roles, Bros will launch next month.

More from Deadline

The show follows Pini and Nisso (Savyon and Amir), inseparable childhood friends, co-owners of a local Jerusalem bar and die-hard fans of soccer team Beitar Jerusalem. Their friendship is tested when their lives take unexpected turns, their bar faces closure and their favorite team is set to play the most important match in its history.

Launching November 9, Bros also stars Efrat Boimold, Yaniv Swissa, Shlomi Avraham, Yael Sztulman, Omer Hazan, Shir Abramov and Swell Ariel Or. Producers are Adar Shafran, Moshe Edri, Roni Abamowsky and Danna Stern for Firma Productions and United King Films.

Bros, which is called Through Fire and Water in Hebrew, is a landmark moment for Netflix in Israel, the first series to be completly filmed in the Hebrew language. Netflix has previously greenlit shows in both Hebrew and English and has licensed much Hebrew content including global hits such as Shtisel.

The move comes at a difficult time for the Israeli TV landscape, with legislation making its way through parliament that local broadcasters have said will damage freedom of expression and lower the requirement for U.S. streamers to invest in local content, although streamers have pledged commitment to Israeli shows over past months.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.