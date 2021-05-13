Netflix Gives Series Order to Darren Star Comedy ‘Uncoupled’

Netflix has given a series order to “Uncoupled,” a comedy from Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman about a newly single gay man whose life changes after his husband walks out on him.

Netflix has ordered eight half-hour episodes of the single-camera comedy from MTV Entertainment Studios and Jax Media. Star and Richman created the series and will executive produce with Jax’s Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns.

“We are excited to be partnering with Darren on another exciting new series,” said Tracey Pakosta, Netflix’s VP of original comedy series. “Both Darren and Jeffrey have continuously permeated the zeitgeist by creating characters and stories that resonate with audiences around the world.”

Star and Richman (“Modern Family,” “Frasier”) emphasized the significance of having a romantic comedy with a gay man as the lead. “Uncoupled” revolves around a man who is facing “two nightmares” of having his husband of 17 years walk out on him and for having to navigate the dating scene as a single man in his 40s.

“We couldn’t hope for a more perfect home for ‘Uncoupled’ than Netflix. A romantic comedy with a gay leading man; it is a passion project for us that feels both personal and universal,” Star and Richman said in a statement.

