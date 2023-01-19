Netflix’s German-language All Quiet on the Western Front is a haunting revelation

Felix Kammerer in Netflix's new film of All Quiet on the Western Front - Netflix

The First World War is reimagined as a symphony of mud, teen angst and terrible beauty in All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger’s stunning German-language retelling of Erich Maria Remarque’s anti-war novel. As with Lewis Milestone’s 1930 Hollywood adaptation, it faithfully communicates Remarque’s message about the futility of the conflict. To this Berger adds production values that have the blood-in-ears rush of a hyper-stylised video game. Violence may be hell, but Berger bathes it in a pulsating shimmer. Oh, what a lovely-looking war he has conjured.

There’s always that extra zing when a war movie takes up the German perspective. That’s particularly true of the First World War, long distilled in the popular imagination into a mash-up of Wilfred Owen, Blackadder Goes Forth and Paul McCartney’s Pipes of Peace video. Such clichés are absent from Berger’s take. All Quiet on the Western Front instead feels like a Teutonic soulmate of Sam Mendes’s 1917, which likewise re-cast the ghastliness of the trenches as a haunting Neverland.

The film, which has a staggering 14 Bafta nominations, tells the story of 17-year-old German recruit Paul Bäumer (a charismatically mopey Felix Kammerer), across the span of the war. He is introduced as a naïve adolescent who lies about his age to sign up with his equally patriotic pals. But as soon as he reaches the frontline, he has the sense of entering a dystopian otherworld. That sci-fi factor reaches its inevitable conclusion when a phalanx of monstrously boxy French tanks rumble into view, sprung free from an HG Wells nightmare.

The dreaminess leaves little room for a conventional plot (another parallel with 1917). Berger and cinematographer James Friend have instead stitched together a series of vignettes that by turns convey the banality and the terrifying white-heat of the killing fields. The effect is visceral. A grey haze descends whenever the machine guns strike up and Paul and his friends – portrayed with cheery charm by Aaron Hilmer, Adrian Grünewald and Albrecht Schuch – become snarled in smoke and mummified in muck. These vividly-drawn characters are suddenly rendered indistinguishable: a commentary, surely, on how war reduces young men to indistinguishable killing machines or targets.

The tumult in the trenches is juxtaposed with the more orthodox account of German politician Matthias Erzberger (Daniel Brühl) and his desperate efforts to bring the conflict to a close to prevent further needless deaths. He is opposed not just by the warmongering French but the Berlin military establishment. As personified by General Friedrich (Devid Striesow), they believe German honour must be safeguarded by continuing to toss teenagers into the meat grinder.

What stays with you is the eeriness. Two figures face off in a forest glade, framed by icy light. French soldiers in dehumanising gas-masks wield flamethrowers. Paul staggers from a tunnel wearing a funeral shroud of white ash. There are moments, admittedly, when All Quiet on the Western Front makes you feel as though you’re sitting through the most profound PlayStation cut-scene ever made. But the beauty is unrelenting and finally claustrophobic. Berger’s evocation of war and its horrors ultimately connects not at an intellectual level but where it truly matters: in the gut.

15 cert, 147 min. On Netflix now