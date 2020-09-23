10 Netflix Films From 2020 That Actually Got Good Reviews

Netflix debuts a few new movies a week. Almost none of these films are truly worth watching.

The streaming service has tried to brand its movies as “Netflix Films” ― creating a category that’s not quite a theatrical release (in most cases) but also presumably better than a “TV movie.” But while the budgets for these Netflix movies often far exceed that for TV movies of old, the execution doesn’t. The result ― almost every Netflix Film “looks good,” but actually isn’t.

Of course, Netflix does get it right every so often. As such, I figured it was time to highlight a few of its movies from 2020 that deserve to shine amid the service’s tidal wave of content.

In the list below, you can find movies from such greats such as Spike Lee, Tina Fey and Charlie Kaufman, as well as quite a few documentaries.

View photos Clarke Peters and Delroy Lindo in "Da 5 Bloods" on Netflix. (Photo: David Lee/Netflix) More

The list goes beyond my personal taste by curating from the aggregate review scores of Metacritic and Rotten Tomatoes, as well. I didn’t include any films that scored below a 75 on either website (that score is considered good on both platforms).

To keep things simple, I also excluded Young Adult and foreign language films, as those tend to get reviewed on an extreme curve. Arguably, documentaries also get this special review treatment (any decent documentary receives near-automatic widespread high praise). But I realized that if I didn’t include the docs, this list would be very sparse. Not great! As new “Netflix Films” have repeatedly topped the service’s popularity rankings, I certainly wonder if users are feeling more and more burned by these mediocre movies.

In any case, read on for the good Netflix movies from 2020.

And if you want to stay informed on everything joining Netflix on a weekly basis, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

View photos Streamline (Photo: Ji Sub Jeong/HuffPost) More

Premise: This documentary tells the story of a 1970s summer camp in New York named Camp Jened. The camp brought young people with disabilities together to form a community that ultimately was instrumental in starting the disability rights movement.

Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions produced the movie.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100

Metacritic score: 86

Runtime: 1 hour, 48 minutes

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.