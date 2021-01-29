New on Netflix in February: The TV shows and films to look forward to, from Malcolm & Marie to Behind Her Eyes
If lockdown 3.0 has left you feeling like you’ve somehow managed to work your way through everything in Netflix’s vast library, you’re in luck: from a new true crime series to an intriguing psychological thriller and a potential awards contender for Zendaya, there’s plenty of new streaming material landing next month.
Here are our highlights from the service’s February line-up…
Firefly Lane - February 3
This 10-part exploration of the enduring bond between best friends Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke) sounds like a warm bath of a comfort watch. Firefly Lane follows the pair from their first meeting as teenagers and unspools over the course of 30 years as these two very different women’s paths diverge and overlap - but can their friendship survive a love triangle? Yes, we’ve probably sat through very similar stories before; yes, we will probably watch the whole thing and cry.
Malcolm & Marie - February 5
Zendaya reunites with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson for this beautifully shot black-and-white drama, which was filmed during lockdown last summer. Tenet star John David Washington is Malcolm, a filmmaker anticipating critical plaudits and box office success for his latest project; as he and girlfriend Marie (Zendaya) return from the film’s premiere, though, the celebratory mood takes a turn and simmering tensions between the couple rise to the surface.
Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel - February 10
Another year, another Netflix true crime doc that looks perfectly primed to drag us all into an internet black hole of conspiracy theories and cold cases. Crime Scene is a new anthology series from Joe Berlinger, director of previous Netflix hit Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, which probes infamous locations in contemporary crime. This first instalment focuses on the notorious Cecil Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, which has housed serial killers and acquired a reputation for violence and untimely deaths. In 2013, the hotel found itself at the centre of another grim case when guest Eliza Lam vanished, prompting a media frenzy.
News of the World - February 10
Set five years after the end of the American Civil War, this historical drama from director Paul Greengrass stars Tom Hanks as a war veteran and travelling storyteller. Instead of sharing fables and legends, though, he moves from town to town, telling true stories from all around the world. When navigating the plains of Texas, he meets 10-year-old Johanna (Helena Zengel), who has grown up alongside the Kiowa tribe and is being returned to her birth family against her will. It’s a Hanks film, so expect heartbreaking and heartwarming scenes in equal measure.
To All The Boys: Always and Forever - February 12
The third and final instalment in the wildly successful To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise lands on the streaming service days before Valentine’s Day. This time around, Lara Jean (Lana Condor) is gearing up for the end of high school - and pondering what that will mean for her relationship with Peter (Noah Centineo), especially when she fails to get into their college of choice.
The Big Day - February 14
Here’s one for fans of Netflix’s flawed yet addictive dating series Indian Matchmaking. The Big Day shines a light on India’s multi-billion dollar wedding industry, following six couples as they prepare to tie the knot in suitably extravagant fashion. Expect much higher production values than your average episode of Don’t Tell The Bride.
Behind Her Eyes - February 17
A psychological thriller from the makers of The Crown sounds like the perfect watch-in-one-sitting distraction to fill another locked down weekend. Based on a bestseller by Sarah Pinborough, it stars Simona Brown as Louise, a single mother whose life is thrown into a tailspin when she embarks on an affair with her new boss (Tom Bateman). Things take a more startling turn when she begins an unlikely friendship with his wife (The Luminaries star Eve Hewson) and finds herself caught up in a twisted web of secrets.
Pelé - February 23
Combining interviews with the footballing legend with rare archive footage and chats with former teammates, this documentary is a celebration of Pelé’s jaw-dropping sporting career. It focuses on the period between 1958 to 1970, which saw him go from rising star to national hero, winning the World Cup title three times - an incredible feat that’s never been equalled since.