New On Netflix February 2022: 'Inventing Anna,' 'Love Is Blind' And More

Good news for fans of Shondaland and scammer stories: Netflix is adding nearly 100 titles in February, including Shonda Rhimes’ “Inventing Anna.”

The limited series premieres on Feb. 11 and follows the rise and fall of pretend heiress Anna Delvey, who first caught the world’s attention as the subject of a captivating New York Magazine article by journalist Jessica Pressler. “Ozark” star Julia Garner plays the titular heroine, and fellow cast members include Anna Chlumsky, Laverne Cox, Katie Lowes and Anna Deavere Smith.

If crime-related shows are your jam, you might also be interested in “Murderville,” a new series starring Will Arnett that launches Feb. 3. The concept is improvisational comedy meets murder mystery, with celebrity guests such as Conan O’Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani and Marshawn Lynch.

And do you remember “Love Is Blind”? The dating show is finally getting a second season as well as a Japanese adaptation, both of which are debuting in February. “Space Force” and “Sweet Magnolia” are also getting new seasons next month.

Meanwhile, movies set to join Netflix in February include new franchise installments such as Tyler Perry’s “A Madea Homecoming” and “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” as well as old classics like “Caddyshack,” “The Hangover” and “The Dark Knight.”

Check out the full list of incoming movies and shows below.

Feb. 1

“My Best Friend Anne Frank” (Netflix Film)

“Gabby’s Dollhouse” (Season 4, Netflix Family)

“Raising Dion” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“The Addams Family”

“Anaconda”

“Batman Begins”

“The Book of Eli”

“The Bourne Ultimatum”

“Caddyshack”

“Caddyshack 2”

“Countdown”

“The Dark Knight”

“Despicable Me”

“Despicable Me 2”

“The Devil’s Advocate”

“Donnie Brasco”

“The Exorcist”

“The Foreigner”

“The Hangover”

“Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole”

“The Last Samurai”

“The Lucky One”

“The Negotiator”

“The New Guy”

“New Year’s Eve”

“The One”

“The Other Boleyn Girl”

“The Other Guys”

“Patsy & Loretta”

“Transformers: Dark of the Moon”

“Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen”

“Warrior”

“Watchmen”

Feb. 2

“Dark Desire” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“MeatEater” (Season 10 Part 2, Netflix Documentary)

“The Tinder Swindler” (Netflix Documentary)

Feb. 3

“Finding Ola” (Netflix Series)

“Kid Cosmic” (Season 3, Netflix Family)

“Murderville” (Netflix Series)

Feb. 4

“Looop Lapeta” (Netflix Film)

“Sweet Magnolias” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Through My Window” (Netflix Film)

Feb. 8

“Child of Kamiari Month” (Netflix Anime)

“Love is Blind: Japan” (Netflix Series)

“Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?” (Netflix Comedy)

Feb. 9

“Catching Killers” (Season 2, Netflix Documentary)

“Disenchantment” (Part 4, Netflix Series)

“Ideias à Venda” (Netflix Series)

“Only Jokes Allowed” (Netflix Comedy)

“The Privilege” (Netflix Film)

Feb. 10

“Into the Wind” (Netflix Film)

“St. Vincent”

“Until Life Do Us Part” (Netflix Series)

Feb. 11

“Anne+: The Film” (Netflix Film)

“Love Tactics” (Netflix Film)

“Bigbug” (Netflix Film)

“Inventing Anna” (Netflix Series)

“Love and Leashes” (Netflix Film)

“Love Is Blind” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Tall Girl 2” (Netflix Film)

“Toy Boy” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

Feb. 12

“Forecasting Love and Weather” (Netflix Series)

“Twenty Five Twenty One” (Netflix Series)

Feb. 14

“Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire” (Netflix Series)

“Fishbowl Wives” (Netflix Series)

Feb. 15

“Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs”

“Ridley Jones” (Season 3, Netflix Family)

Feb. 16

“Blackhat”

“jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy” (Netflix Documentary)

“Secrets of Summer” (Netflix Family)

“Swap Shop” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

Feb. 17

“Erax” (Netflix Film)

“Fistful of Vengeance” (Netflix Film)

“Forgive Us Our Trespasses” (Netflix Film)

“Heart Shot” (Netflix Film)

“Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life” (Netflix Comedy)

“Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow” (Netflix Series)

Feb. 18

“The Cuphead Show!” (Netflix Family)

“Downfall: The Case Against Boeing” (Netflix Documentary)

“Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars” (Netflix Film)

“Space Force” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (Netflix Film)

Feb. 20

“Don’t Kill Me” (Netflix Film)

Feb. 21

“Halloween”

Feb. 22

“Cat Burglar” (Netflix Series)

“Race: Bubba Wallace” (Netflix Documentary)

Feb. 23

“UFO” (Netflix Film)

Feb. 24

“Karma’s World Music Videos” (Netflix Family)

Feb. 25

“Back to 15” (Netflix Series)

“Merlí. Sapere Aude” (Netflix Series)

“Restless” (Netflix Film)

“Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming” (Netflix Film)

“Vikings: Valhalla” (Netflix Series)

Feb. 28

“My Wonderful Life” (Netflix Film)

“Two Sentence Horror Stories” (Season 3)

Date TBA

“Business Proposal” (Netflix Series)

“Juvenile Justice” (Netflix Series)

“Love, Life & Everything in Between” (Netflix Series)

