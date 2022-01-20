New On Netflix February 2022: 'Inventing Anna,' 'Love Is Blind' And More

Caroline Bologna
·4 min read

Good news for fans of Shondaland and scammer stories: Netflix is adding nearly 100 titles in February, including Shonda Rhimes’ “Inventing Anna.”

The limited series premieres on Feb. 11 and follows the rise and fall of pretend heiress Anna Delvey, who first caught the world’s attention as the subject of a captivating New York Magazine article by journalist Jessica Pressler. “Ozark” star Julia Garner plays the titular heroine, and fellow cast members include Anna Chlumsky, Laverne Cox, Katie Lowes and Anna Deavere Smith.

If crime-related shows are your jam, you might also be interested in “Murderville,” a new series starring Will Arnett that launches Feb. 3. The concept is improvisational comedy meets murder mystery, with celebrity guests such as Conan O’Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani and Marshawn Lynch.

And do you remember “Love Is Blind”? The dating show is finally getting a second season as well as a Japanese adaptation, both of which are debuting in February. “Space Force” and “Sweet Magnolia” are also getting new seasons next month.

Meanwhile, movies set to join Netflix in February include new franchise installments such as Tyler Perry’s “A Madea Homecoming” and “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” as well as old classics like “Caddyshack,” “The Hangover” and “The Dark Knight.”

Check out the full list of incoming movies and shows below.

And if you want to stay informed of everything joining Netflix on a weekly basis, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

(Photo: HuffPost)
(Photo: HuffPost)

Feb. 1

“My Best Friend Anne Frank” (Netflix Film)

“Gabby’s Dollhouse” (Season 4, Netflix Family)

“Raising Dion” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“The Addams Family”

“Anaconda”

“Batman Begins”

“The Book of Eli”

“The Bourne Ultimatum”

“Caddyshack”

“Caddyshack 2”

“Countdown”

“The Dark Knight”

“Despicable Me”

“Despicable Me 2”

“The Devil’s Advocate”

“Donnie Brasco”

“The Exorcist”

“The Foreigner”

“The Hangover”

“Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole”

“The Last Samurai”

“The Lucky One”

“The Negotiator”

“The New Guy”

“New Year’s Eve”

“The One”

“The Other Boleyn Girl”

“The Other Guys”

“Patsy & Loretta”

“Transformers: Dark of the Moon”

“Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen”

“Warrior”

“Watchmen”

Feb. 2

“Dark Desire” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“MeatEater” (Season 10 Part 2, Netflix Documentary)

“The Tinder Swindler” (Netflix Documentary)

Feb. 3

“Finding Ola” (Netflix Series)

“Kid Cosmic” (Season 3, Netflix Family)

“Murderville” (Netflix Series)

Feb. 4

“Looop Lapeta” (Netflix Film)

“Sweet Magnolias” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Through My Window” (Netflix Film)

Feb. 8

“Child of Kamiari Month” (Netflix Anime)

“Love is Blind: Japan” (Netflix Series)

“Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?” (Netflix Comedy)

Feb. 9

“Catching Killers” (Season 2, Netflix Documentary)

“Disenchantment” (Part 4, Netflix Series)

“Ideias à Venda” (Netflix Series)

“Only Jokes Allowed” (Netflix Comedy)

“The Privilege” (Netflix Film)

Feb. 10

“Into the Wind” (Netflix Film)

“St. Vincent”

“Until Life Do Us Part” (Netflix Series)

Feb. 11

“Anne+: The Film” (Netflix Film)

“Love Tactics” (Netflix Film)

“Bigbug” (Netflix Film)

“Inventing Anna” (Netflix Series)

“Love and Leashes” (Netflix Film)

“Love Is Blind” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Tall Girl 2” (Netflix Film)

“Toy Boy” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

Feb. 12

“Forecasting Love and Weather” (Netflix Series)

“Twenty Five Twenty One” (Netflix Series)

Feb. 14

“Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire” (Netflix Series)

“Fishbowl Wives” (Netflix Series)

Feb. 15

“Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs”

“Ridley Jones” (Season 3, Netflix Family)

Feb. 16

“Blackhat”

“jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy” (Netflix Documentary)

“Secrets of Summer” (Netflix Family)

“Swap Shop” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

Feb. 17

“Erax” (Netflix Film)

“Fistful of Vengeance” (Netflix Film)

“Forgive Us Our Trespasses” (Netflix Film)

“Heart Shot” (Netflix Film)

“Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life” (Netflix Comedy)

“Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow” (Netflix Series)

Feb. 18

“The Cuphead Show!” (Netflix Family)

“Downfall: The Case Against Boeing” (Netflix Documentary)

“Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars” (Netflix Film)

“Space Force” (Season 2, Netflix Series)

“Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (Netflix Film)

Feb. 20

“Don’t Kill Me” (Netflix Film)

Feb. 21

“Halloween”

Feb. 22

“Cat Burglar” (Netflix Series)

“Race: Bubba Wallace” (Netflix Documentary)

Feb. 23

“UFO” (Netflix Film)

Feb. 24

“Karma’s World Music Videos” (Netflix Family)

Feb. 25

“Back to 15” (Netflix Series)

“Merlí. Sapere Aude” (Netflix Series)

“Restless” (Netflix Film)

“Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming” (Netflix Film)

“Vikings: Valhalla” (Netflix Series)

Feb. 28

“My Wonderful Life” (Netflix Film)

“Two Sentence Horror Stories” (Season 3)

Date TBA

“Business Proposal” (Netflix Series)

“Juvenile Justice” (Netflix Series)

“Love, Life & Everything in Between” (Netflix Series)

Also on HuffPost

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL reschedules games, season set to end on time April 29

    The NHL on Wednesday revealed new dates for 98 games postponed for coronavirus-related reasons, keeping the end of the regular season on schedule for April 29. The changes include moving 23 other games around and 95 games filling the Feb. 7-22 gap that previously was scheduled for the Olympic break. Finishing the regular season before the end of April keeps the league on track to begin the playoffs in early May and award the Stanley Cup before July 1. “We are profoundly grateful to our fans for

  • Siakam and VanVleet are the perfect pair to usher in Raptors' new era

    Pascal Siakam's recent emergence as a premier playmaker combined with Fred VanVleet's shooting ability has given the Raptors a truly dynamic 1-2 punch.

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Toronto-area motorsport team headed to Daytona for 24-hour race

    Mechanics from Pfaff Motorsports put the finishing touches on their plaid-painted Porsche 991.2 GT3 R race car inside a Vaughan, Ont., vehicle shop on Saturday. They fine-tuned the suspension, checked the aerodynamic settings, and set the wing angle, all before they loaded the car up in a long-haul truck for the trip to Daytona Beach, Fla. — a city synonymous with high-speed car racing. The Greater Toronto Area-based motorsports team is headed stateside to compete for the fourth time in a gruell

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • Brady, Buccaneers extend playoff winning streak to 5 games

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are running out of superlatives to describe the impact of Tom Brady. The defending Super Bowl champions improved to 5-0 in postseason games since the 44-year-old quarterback joined the Bucs in 2020, dominating the Philadelphia Eagles 31-15 in a NFC wild-card victory. Brady didn’t have a monster game statistically, but that really wasn’t necessary with a re-energized defense benefiting from the return of several key players from injury, and the offense

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • Kevin Durant leaves Nets' game with sprained left knee

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant missed the second half of Brooklyn's game against New Orleans on Saturday night after spraining his left knee in a collision. The NBA's scoring leader left with 5:38 remaining in the second quarter and the Nets announced at halftime that he wouldn't return. He had 12 points in 12 minutes. Durant was hurt when teammate Bruce Brown bumped into a driving Herbert Jones and fell backward into him. Durant grabbed at his knee, tried to walk it off and then asked to be remov

  • Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner placed in NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed goaltender Stuart Skinner into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Monday. The 23-year-old was recalled from the team's taxi squad Saturday before allowing five goals — including four in the third period — on 25 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Skinner is 4-6-0 this season with a .907 save percentage and a 2.93 goals-against average. Mikko Koskinen is likely to get the call in goal Thursday when Edmonton hosts the Florida Panthers with Mike Smith sidel

  • Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) on Friday in the second round of the Australian Open. It's the first time the two had ever played each other on the ATP Tour. Ranked No. 9 in the world, Auger-Aliassime was heavily favoured over Davidovich Fokina, who's 50th in the world rankings. Auger-Aliassime will face Britain's Daniel Evans in the third round. Evans will be well rested, having advanced by a wal

  • Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still over a month away

    TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre

  • Marchand fires back at Trocheck's 'rat' comment, then deletes Instagram post

    “This is like comparing a Lambo to a Prius,” Marchand wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

  • Larkin scores 2 in Red Wings' 3-2 OT win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. “It’s real nice to get this one done in overtime.” Vladislav Namestnikov added a short-handed goal for the Red Wings, who swept Buffalo in a home-and-home series to snap an 0-4-2 skid on the road and improve to 4-4-

  • Mikheyev scores with 3:15 left to lift Leafs past Blues 6-5

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ilya Mikheyev scored the go-ahead goal with 3:15 remaining, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-5 victory over St. Louis on Saturday night. Timothy Liljegren, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto. “That’s crazy, a roller-coaster ride," Marner said. “Obviously, that’s not the game we kind of want to play, but I think we did a great job with just staying with it, making sure we’re doing the right things no matter if we gave up

  • 5 Interesting facts about Chelsea

    Are you a fan of Chelsea? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Lightning hand Stars 7th straight road loss, 3-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 Saturday night for the Stars' seventh consecutive road loss. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists. Esa Lindell scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin had 26 saves. Stars coach Rick Bowness was prevented from making significant lineup changes after a 7-1 loss