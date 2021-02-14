New on Netflix in February 2021: Every movie and TV show coming this week
Another week, another string of new releases on Netflix.
February continues to be a busy month for the streaming service with the arrival of several high-profile films and TV shows.
Among the titles arriving are Steven Spielberg’s moving science-fiction drama AI, shark thriller The Meg and the final season of Homeland.
It’s worth noting that new comedy thriller I Care a Lot, starring Rosamund Pike and Peter Dinklage, will only be released on Netflix in the US; it will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from 19 February.
Below is a full list of everything coming to Netflix from 16-21 February.
Original Titles
Movies
16 February
Animals on the Loose: A You vs Wild Movie
TV
15 February
The Crew
17 February
Behind Her Eyes
19 February
Tribes of Europa
Anime
18 February
Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan
Licenced Titles
Movies
16 February
Bird on a Wire
Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot
The Debt
The Little Rascals Save the Day
17 February
AI Artificial Intelligence
The Meg
19 February
Legacy of Lies
16 February
Homeland season 8
17 February
A whole range of Swedish, Romanian, Danish and Norwegian content:
A Month in Thailand
Aliyah Dada
American, venim!
Andreaskorset
Baba’s Cars
Beyond
Blodsbånd
Breaking News
Crossing Dates
Departe de tine
Detective Downs
En folkefiende
Excuse Me
Fluerne på væggen
Homesick
Key House Mirror
Legaturi bolnavicioase
Meda or The Not So Bright Side of Things
Mini and the Mozzies
Miracle
Miracolul din Tekir
Olsenbanden Jr Går under vann
Olsenbanden Jr. På Rocker’n
Overcoming
Parterapi
People in the Sun
Perfect sãnãtos
Povestea unui pierde vara
Pup-o, ma!
Rosa Morena
Rosita
Sommaren med Göran
Svein og rotta
Sweet Little Lies in Downtown
The Last Sentence
The Legacy
The World is Mine
Titanics ti liv
To Love Someone
To verdener
Ulvenatten
United
Ursul
Documentary
17 February
The Great Communist Bank Robbery
19 February
Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll
Kids and Family
15 February
Alpha and Omega: Dino Digs
Booba season four