Netflix Executive Tendo Nagenda to Exit as Streamer Restructures Film Unit

Brian Welk
·2 min read

One of Netflix’s top film executives, Tendo Nagenda, is exiting the streamer near the end of the week on September 1, TheWrap has learned.

Nagenda, who has been with Netflix since 2018 and reported directly to Global Head of Film Scott Stuber, led some of the decisions around Netflix’s bigger budget, four-quadrant titles, including “Extraction,” this summer’s “The Gray Man” and the upcoming “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Nagenda was offered the opportunity to remain on with the streamer in a producing role but will pursue other opportunities.

Nagenda’s exit signals a larger, more simplified restructuring to its film team at Netflix, and it will now have one Studio Film team led by Kira Goldberg and Ori Marmur and reporting to Stuber. Both Goldberg and Marmur previously reported to Nagenda until their team branched off and worked parallel to Nagenda’s, with both still focused on big-budget titles. Some of the upcoming films on their slate include “Slumberland” starring Jason Momoa, “Heart of Stone” with Gal Gadot and “The Killer” from director David Fincher.

“Tendo joined the company four years ago and helped to build out our studio film team, who delivered movies such as ‘The Harder They Fall,’ ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,’ ‘The Old Guard,’ ‘Da 5 Bloods’ and ‘Hustle.’ He was integral in our evolution from acquiring and licensing films to making movies ourselves. We wish him all the best for the future,” Stuber said in a statement.

“I’m honored to have been a small part of a film team that has led in Oscar nominations for three years in a row, become the biggest producer of film in the world by any metric, lead the industry through a pandemic, and become the standard bearer for representation and inclusion both in front of and behind the camera,” Nagenda added. “I wish Netflix the continued tenacity and audacity to take the big swings and tell the big and beloved tales that need telling. I plan to.”

Deadline first reported the news.

