New on Netflix: Every movie and TV show coming in December, from The Prom to Bridgerton
It’s a month of major Oscar contenders on Netflix this month, with the widespread closure of cinemas meaning Netflix has become the biggest distributor of star-studded awards hopefuls in 2020.
Must-sees include Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which features the final performance by the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, as well as David Fincher’s Mank.
Elsewhere, George Clooney goes to space in The Midnight Sky and Meryl Streep goes to the prom in… er, The Prom.
On the TV end of the spectrum, both Big Mouth and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina make their returns, while Shonda Rhimes’s eagerly anticipated Netflix debut, Bridgerton, takes us into the New Year.
Below is a full list of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix this month.
Original Content
Movies
2 December
Fierce
3 December
Break
Just Another Christmas
4 December
Christmas Crossfire
Leyla Everlasting
Mank
7 December
The Claus Family
9 December
Rose Island
The Prom
14 December
A California Christmas
18 December
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
23 December
The Midnight Sky
Your Name Engraved Herein
TV
4 December
Bhaag Beanie Bhaag
Big Mouth season four
Selena: The Series part one
5 December
Detention: The Series
8 December
Mr Iglesias part three
9 December
Ashley Garcia: Genius In Love: Christmas
10 December
Alice in Borderland
11 December
The Mess You Leave Behind
14 December
Tiny Pretty Things
16 December
How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding
18 December
Home for Christmas season two
Sweet Home
25 December
Bridgerton
30 December
Equinox
31 December
The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season four
Documentary
1 December
The Holiday Movies That Made Us volume one
8 December
Emicida: AmarElo – It’s All for Yesterday
9 December
The Surgeon’s Cut
11 December
Giving Voice
15 December
Song Exploder volume two
16 December
Anitta: Made In Honório
The Ripper
Comedy
2 December
Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic
Hazel Brugger: Tropical
Kids & Family
1 December
Angela’s Christmas Wish
3 December
Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday
4 December
Captain Underpants: Mega Blissmass
5 December
Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas
8 December
Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure
Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers
11 December
Canvas
A Trash Truck Christmas
28 December
Cops and Robbers
Licenced Content
Movies
1 December
Cats & Dogs
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo
Falling Down
Galaxy Quest
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
The Last of the Mohicans
The Prestige
Sucker Punch
The Sweeney
Taking Lives
U-Turn
Where the Wild Things Are
3 December
Between Maybes
Must Be… Love
The Whistlers
6 December
The Front Runner
The 2nd
7 December
Ava
Only the Animals
Stage Mother
9 December
Kalel, 15
10 December
The Panti Sisters
She’s the One
13 December
Bumblebee
Welcome to Marwen
14 December
Black Water: Abyss
Hard Kill
20 December
Mary, Queen of Scots
Ocean’s 8
21 December
The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society
TV
Date TBA
The Legend of Korra
Rick and Morty season four, part one
1 December
The Guest
2 December
Check the Store Next Door: The Next Chapter
4 December
Kings of Jo’Burg
7 December
100 Days My Prince
9 December
How to Get Away with Murder season six
Masameer classics season four
18 December
Jeopardy (new collections)
Documentary
1 December
Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool
8 December
André and His Olive Tree
9 December
Regiment Diaries season two
Kids & Family
1 December
Ricky Zoom
Super Wings season two
Thomas and Friends season 23
12 December
Grizzy and the Lemmings
17 December
Morphie season two
22 December
Shaun the Sheep series five
