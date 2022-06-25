Netflix: Every movie and TV series leaving streaming service this month in June 2022

Jacob Stolworthy
·3 min read

Each month, Netflix takes down a number of movies and TV series without alerting users.

You would be mistaken for failing to notice something had dropped off your watchlist, unless you were waiting for the right time to stream it, as you only get told tif uou happen to select the title that’s leaving.

Among the titles being removed this month are horrors Hereditary and The Blair Witch Project, as well as Tom Cruise film The Last Samurai and Godzilla: King of the Monsters starring Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown.

If something on your watchlist is happening to leave, you’ll need to act quickly as you’ll now only have a short space of time left to watch them. Find every movie and TV series being removed from Netlifx in June 2022 below, and everything being added this month here.

NB: as ever, thanks to What’s on Netflix for the assistance with the list.

Movies

1 June

Aashik Awara

Adult Life Skills

American Outlaws

Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey

The Blair Witch Project

Boogeyman

Clear and Present Danger

Click & Collect

Colombiana

Destruction: Las Vegas

Dream/Killer

Gangster’s Paradise: Jerusalema

Jodie Whittaker in ‘Adult Life Skills’ (Lorton Distribution)
Godzilla (1998)

How to Stage a Coup

The Hungover Games

III Smoking Barrels

Jumping the Broom

The Last Samurai

Lens

The Love Punch

Married to Medicine

Material

Maya Memsaab

Morvern Callar

My Girl 2

Obsessed

Oh Darling Yeh Hai India

One Chance

Outpost

Pedal the World

A Perfect Ending

‘The Blair Witch Project’ is leaving Netflix in June 2022 (Getty Images)
Prince

Qila

Roger Corman’s Operation Rogue

Smoke & Mirrors

Summoned

Think Like a Man Too

Tottaa Pataaka Item Maal

Your Name

2 June

Count Arthur Strong

Los Últimos de Filipinas

3 June

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown in ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’
5 June

Merry Men 2: Another Mission

The Wishing Tree

7 June

Only the Animals

Stage Mother

Strange But True

10 June

Captain Phillips

Seberg

Under the Black Moonlight

11 June

Bad Boys for Life

13 June

4th Republic

14 June

Black Water: Abyss

Kanayu Variyam

‘Bad Boys for Life’ is leaving Netflix in June2022 (© 2019 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved. ALL IMAGES ARE PROPERTY OF SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT INC. FOR PROMOTIONAL USE ONLY. SAL)
15 June

Anger Management

Gunshot

Hereditary

The Karate Kid (2010)

Last Flight to Abuja

Roll Red Roll

Song One

17 June

Gemini Man

Riding Faith

Waves

18 June

The Grudge (2020)

19 June

Plus One

Toni Collette in ‘Hereditary’, which is about to leave Netflix (A24)
TV

1 June

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Bad Blood

Bad Education

Dinosaur King

March Comes in Like a Lion

On Becoming a God in Central Florida

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Splash and Bubble

2 June

Top Coppers

7 June

Healer

Multiple seasons of ‘Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown’ are leaving Netflix (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)
10 June

Magic Phone

My Little Baby

Singles Villa

28 Moons

11 June

Man to Man

14 June

Blood

Oh My Venus

15 June

Angel’s Last Mission: Love

Charite

Charite at War

Doctor Prisoner

Lovely Horribly

Luckee

The Russian Revolution

The Tale of Nokdu

16 June

My Fellow Citizens

20 June

Who Are You: School 2015

21 June

Dangal

22 June

Full House

Documentary

1 June

Elvis Presley: The Searcher

Michael Lost and Found

The Queen (1968)

15 June

Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things

A documentary on Elvis Presley is leaving Netflix (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Comedy

1 June

Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same

Kids

6 June

Horrid Henry’s Wild Weekend

