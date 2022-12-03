Netflix: Every movie and TV series being removed from streaming service tomorrow

Netflix is culling a large quantity of titles from its service in December.

While the next 31 days will bring plenty more movies and TV shows for users to enjoy, several things that may have been on your watchlist will suddenly disappear.

To minimise surprise, we have compiled a full list of everything being taken down this month.

NB: The Independent compiled this list with help from What’s on Netflix.

1 December

Airplane!

American Pie 2

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile

American Reunion

American Wedding

Amistad

Bad Santa 2

Barbie in Princess Power

The Blue Lagoon

Actor says he tried his hand at Method acting for the scene

Changeling

Child’s Play 3

Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant

The Cleanse

Constantine

The Crow

The Danish Girl

Deliver Us from Eva

Dune (1984)

Executive Decision

Kyle MacLachlan starred in ‘Dune’, David Lynch’s widely panned adaptation of the iconic sci-fi novel (1984 Dino De Laurentiis Corporation)

The Express

Far and Away

Four Brothers

Free Birds

Geostorm

The Great Outdoors

High Plains Drifter

How High

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

In Bruges

Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell in Michael McDonagh’s ‘in Bruges’ (Netflix)

The Incredible Hulk (2008)

Iron Fists and Kung Fu Kicks

Jack Frost

The Last Legion

Long Weekend

Man of Tai Chi

The Man With the Iron Fists 2

Monster Island

Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life

My Happy Family

Oblivion

Outbreak

Pacific Rim

Paradise Lost

Pompeii

RED 2

Tom Cruise in action film ‘Oblivion’ (AP)

Redemption

Robin Hood (2010)

Ronaldo

Rucker50

Sinister

Smurfs: The Lost Village

Spencer, Vogue and Baby Too

Survivor

Taking Lives

Taking New York

The Tale of Despereaux

The Theory of Everything

Together Together

Tokyo Godfathers

Tottaa Pataaka Item Maal

Ed Helms and Patti Harrison in ‘Together Together’ (Netflix)

Tremors

Tremors 5: Bloodline

Two Weeks Notice

Untraceable

Waterworld

2 December

The Addams Family (2019)

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

3 December

Break (Netflix Original)

Spider-Man 2

The Whistlers

‘The Addams Family’s animated reboot is leaving Netflix (Netflix)

Friends with Money

Minecraft: Story Mode

Riddick

7 December

Endings, Beginnings

Over Her Dead Body

8 December

Blackfish

Body Brokers

Jaal

Shikari

10 December

Surf’s Up

13 December

Manhattan Murder Mystery

Motherless Brooklyn

Spanish film ‘The Whistlers’ is being removed from Netflix (Netflix)

14 December

Countdown

Hard Kill

15 December

Act of Valour

Bangistan

Dalla Buyers Club

Dil Chahta Hai

Dil Dhadaknne Do

Don

Don 2

Eddie – Strongman

Ender’s Game

Fukrey

Game

Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.

Karthik Calling Karthik

Lakshya

Luck by Chance

Mud

Rock On!!

She Is

Sparkle

Talaash

Warriors of Heaven and Earth

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

‘Friends with Money’ is being taken down from Netflix (Netflix)

17 December

Blue Cafe and Guests

19 December

48 Christmas Wishes

The History of Future Folk

TV

2 December

Christiana Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World

If I Were an Animal

Oggy and the Cockroaches

P King Duckling

Paprika

Space Jungle

Tattoo Fixers

This Way Up

3 December

Once Again

6 December

Trigger Happy TV

8 December

RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular

Matthew McConaughey on Oscar-winning form in ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ (Netflix)

13 December

Manhunt: Unabomber (Netflix Original)

16 December

Black (Netflix Original)

Cocomong

Merlin

Sequestered

17 December

Marvel Anime: Wolverine

Marvel Anime: X-Men

The Spectacular Spider-Man

18 December

The Salisbury Poisonings

19 December

Hello, My Twenties (Netflix Original)