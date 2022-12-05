Netflix: Every movie and TV series being removed from streaming service tomorrow

Jacob Stolworthy
·2 min read

Netflix is culling a large quantity of titles from its service in December.

While the next 31 days will bring plenty more movies and TV shows for users to enjoy, several things that may have been on your watchlist will suddenly disappear.

To minimise surprise, we have compiled a full list of everything being taken down this month.

Find the full list of every movie and TV series coming to Netflix from now until the end of the year here.

NB: The Independent compiled this list with help from What’s on Netflix.

1 December

Airplane!

American Pie 2

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile

American Reunion

American Wedding

Amistad

Bad Santa 2

Barbie in Princess Power

The Blue Lagoon

Actor says he tried his hand at Method acting for the scene
Actor says he tried his hand at Method acting for the scene

Changeling

Child’s Play 3

Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant

The Cleanse

Constantine

The Crow

The Danish Girl

Deliver Us from Eva

Dune (1984)

Executive Decision

Kyle MacLachlan starred in ‘Dune’, David Lynch’s widely panned adaptation of the iconic sci-fi novel (1984 Dino De Laurentiis Corporation)
Kyle MacLachlan starred in ‘Dune’, David Lynch’s widely panned adaptation of the iconic sci-fi novel (1984 Dino De Laurentiis Corporation)

The Express

Far and Away

Four Brothers

Free Birds

Geostorm

The Great Outdoors

High Plains Drifter

How High

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

In Bruges

Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell in Michael McDonagh’s ‘in Bruges’ (Netflix)
Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell in Michael McDonagh’s ‘in Bruges’ (Netflix)

The Incredible Hulk (2008)

Iron Fists and Kung Fu Kicks

Jack Frost

The Last Legion

Long Weekend

Man of Tai Chi

The Man With the Iron Fists 2

Monster Island

Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life

My Happy Family

Oblivion

Outbreak

Pacific Rim

Paradise Lost

Pompeii

RED 2

Tom Cruise in action film ‘Oblivion’ (AP)
Tom Cruise in action film ‘Oblivion’ (AP)

Redemption

Robin Hood (2010)

Ronaldo

Rucker50

Sinister

Smurfs: The Lost Village

Spencer, Vogue and Baby Too

Survivor

Taking Lives

Taking New York

The Tale of Despereaux

The Theory of Everything

Together Together

Tokyo Godfathers

Tottaa Pataaka Item Maal

Ed Helms and Patti Harrison in ‘Together Together’ (Netflix)
Ed Helms and Patti Harrison in ‘Together Together’ (Netflix)

Tremors

Tremors 5: Bloodline

Two Weeks Notice

Untraceable

Waterworld

2 December

The Addams Family (2019)

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

3 December

Break (Netflix Original)

Spider-Man 2

The Whistlers

‘The Addams Family’s animated reboot is leaving Netflix (Netflix)
‘The Addams Family’s animated reboot is leaving Netflix (Netflix)

Friends with Money

Minecraft: Story Mode

Riddick

7 December

Endings, Beginnings

Over Her Dead Body

8 December

Blackfish

Body Brokers

Jaal

Shikari

10 December

Surf’s Up

13 December

Manhattan Murder Mystery

Motherless Brooklyn

Spanish film ‘The Whistlers’ is being removed from Netflix (Netflix)
Spanish film ‘The Whistlers’ is being removed from Netflix (Netflix)

14 December

Countdown

Hard Kill

15 December

Act of Valour

Bangistan

Dalla Buyers Club

Dil Chahta Hai

Dil Dhadaknne Do

Don

Don 2

Eddie – Strongman

Ender’s Game

Fukrey

Game

Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.

Karthik Calling Karthik

Lakshya

Luck by Chance

Mud

Rock On!!

She Is

Sparkle

Talaash

Warriors of Heaven and Earth

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

‘Friends with Money’ is being taken down from Netflix (Netflix)
‘Friends with Money’ is being taken down from Netflix (Netflix)

17 December

Blue Cafe and Guests

19 December

48 Christmas Wishes

The History of Future Folk

TV

2 December

Christiana Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World

If I Were an Animal

Oggy and the Cockroaches

P King Duckling

Paprika

Space Jungle

Tattoo Fixers

This Way Up

3 December

Once Again

6 December

Trigger Happy TV

8 December

RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular

Matthew McConaughey on Oscar-winning form in ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ (Netflix)
Matthew McConaughey on Oscar-winning form in ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ (Netflix)

13 December

Manhunt: Unabomber (Netflix Original)

16 December

Black (Netflix Original)

Cocomong

Merlin

Sequestered

17 December

Marvel Anime: Wolverine

Marvel Anime: X-Men

The Spectacular Spider-Man

18 December

The Salisbury Poisonings

19 December

Hello, My Twenties (Netflix Original)

Latest Stories

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Monk, Sabonis, Kings overcome LaVine's 41 points, beat Bulls

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 20 points off the bench and the Sacramento Kings overcame Zach LaVine's 41 points to beat the Chicago Bulls 110-101 on Sunday. Domantas Sabonis had 11 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for the Kings. Monk has scored 20 or more points six times this season for Sacramento (13-9). The Kings have won three straight after a three-game skid. This is Sacramento’s best 22-game start since the 2004-05 season. The Kings started 15-7 that season. The Kings have

  • Former Edmonton Oilers scout Barry Fraser dead at 82

    EDMONTON — Former Oilers head scout Barry Fraser, whose shrewd draft picks helped build a hockey dynasty in Edmonton, has died at 82, the team announced Sunday. The Oilers revealed in a Twitter post that Fraser died Sunday in Edmonton. The cause of death was not released. "He was a fun guy to be around, everybody (that had got to know him) loved the guy, even the opposing scouts around the league — he got along with people very well," said former Oilers coach and general manager Glen Sather. "He

  • Norway's Kilde sweeps Beaver Creek with super-G title, Canada''s Crawford places 11th

    BEAVER CREEK VILLAGE, Colo. — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway continued his hot start to the World Cup ski season with a super-G title in Beaver Creek on Sunday. Kilde's winning time of one minute and 10.73 seconds was just two-tenths of second ahead of Swiss rival Marco Odermatt. Alexis Pinturault of France was third in 1:11.03. The Norwegian also won Saturday's downhill in Colorado with Odermatt finishing second and Toronto's James Crawford placing third. Crawford managed an 11th-place finis

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Rust issues? Deshaun Watson's long layoff could be factor

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Aside from battling the Houston Texans and some fans who are likely to taunt him, Deshaun Watson have another not-so-visible opponent in his first NFL game in nearly two years. Rust. 700 days worth of it. Watson will make his long-awaited debut Sunday for the Cleveland Browns after serving an 11-game league suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, and it's not clear how he'll play after a long layoff. His last regular-season game was Jan. 3, 2021, before his relationship with

  • Draisaitl, McDavid lead Oilers past slumping Blackhawks 5-4

    CHICAGO (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist, helping the Edmonton Oilers top the slumping Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 on Wednesday night for their third straight win. Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Mattias Janmark each had a goal and an assist as Edmonton improved to 2-0 in Chicago this season. Brett Kulak had two assists, and Stuart Skinner made 21 saves. “Just got to keep building and we can't be satisfied with three wins in a row and the record we have," Janmark said. “We've

  • Rozier, Hornets hold on to beat Wizards 117-116

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 25 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 and the Charlotte Hornets held off a second-half rally by Bradley Beal and the Wizards to hand Washington its fifth loss in the six games, 117-116 on Friday night. P.J. Washington had 21 points and Mason Plumlee added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who have won three of their last four. Beal scored 33 points, but turned the ball over twice and missed an open jumper in the final minute with Washington trail

  • Mangiapane, Ruzicka lead Flames to 5-2 win over Capitals

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane scored twice, Adam Ruzicka had a goal and two assists and the Calgary Flames defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Saturday. Blake Coleman and Elias Lindholm, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (11-10-3) while Mikael Backlund chipped in with three assists. Conor Sheary and John Carlson replied for Washington (10-12-4), which has only won one of its last nine road games (1-5-3). With Jacob Markstrom struggling, Dan Vladar made his fourth start in the last six

  • Tkachuk gets mixed reception in return to Saddledome as a Florida Panther

    CALGARY — Boos and cheers greeted Matthew Tkachuk in his first game in Calgary as a Florida Panther, although there was more of the former whenever the puck was on his stick. A standout player for Calgary in his first six NHL seasons, Tkachuk was unlikely to get a neutral reaction at the Saddledome showing up in enemy colours after telling the Flames in the summer he didn't want to be part of the team in the future. The Flames dumped the visitors 6-2 for a second win over the Panthers in less th

  • Speed skater Béatrice Lamarche captures bronze, team pursuit gold at Four Continents

    Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o

  • Calgary Flames dump Panthers 6-2 in return of Matthew Tkachuk to the Saddledome

    CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)

  • Lamar Jackson apologizes for vulgar tweet toward fan

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson apologized for his vulgar tweet following Baltimore's loss last weekend, saying Friday that he was angry and reacted. Jackson hadn't been made available since the situation since Sunday. “I was just reacting at the time. I was mad. I wasn’t thinking about actions," he said. "It was like, bitter. I was bitter. I feel like you should be bitter after a loss though. No smiles. In fact, the fans should be mad we lost too, but not mad at us. We tried. "But it hap

  • Winnipeg Jets score 5-2 comeback win over visiting Anaheim Ducks

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness may have liked the final score, but the coach wasn't happy with the way the Winnipeg Jets started their 5-2 comeback victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. “It's just not right to start a game like that,” said Bowness, whose team was outshot 18-7 in the first period and was down 2-0 early in the second. “Listen, I'm the head coach so I'm responsible for the way we start and getting our team prepared. So that starts with me. The second thing is, I'm not a babysitter. Th

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet: 'I need to get my s*** together'

    Fred VanVleet scored 10 points and shot 1-for-7 from three in the Toronto Raptors' 114-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate