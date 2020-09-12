Netflix encourages viewers to watch 'Cuties'; National Center on Sexual Exploitation disagrees

Netflix is encouraging subscribers to watch the award-winning French film "Cuties," despite a petition to remove the film and the trending hashtag #CancelNetflix.

The backlash began when the film's artwork debuted in late August and drew criticism on social media for showing the film's cast of children in midriff-baring uniforms and short shorts striking various dance poses. Netflix issued an apology on Aug. 20 for the "inappropriate" artwork used for the film, which follows 11-year-old Amy's struggle to find her identity amid contrasting cultures.

Yet on Thursday, the hashtags #CancelNetflix and #BoycottNetflix were trending on social media, a day after the film debuted on the streaming service.

Netflix responded to the criticism in a statement provided to USA TODAY on Friday: "Cuties is a social commentary against the sexualization of young children. It's an award winning film and a powerful story about the pressure young girls face on social media and from society more generally growing up - and we'd encourage anyone who cares about these important issues to watch the movie."

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., disagrees.

In a letter to Netlifx CEO Reed Hastings, Hawley questioned why the platform is airing a film "depicting children being coached to engaged in simulated sexual acts."

"Cuties" appears to "sexually exploit children and endanger child welfare," he said.

Hawley called on Hastings to answer several questions on Netflix's handling of the French film by Friday, including the "sexually suggestive" movie poster, the lack of "sexual graphic content" warning, the film's "primary viewership" and whether or not Netflix "consulted with experts or authorities" beforehand.

.@Netflix should explain to the public why it is distributing a film, “Cuties,” that appears to sexually exploit children and endanger child welfare pic.twitter.com/OZH4HCLy0Y — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 11, 2020

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., has also spoken out against Netflix on Twitter.

"Last year, @netflix lectured conservative states for passing pro-life laws to protect unborn children. Now, @netflix peddles child pornography. At least @netflix is consistent," he wrote on Twitter Saturday morning.

And U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tex., sent a letter requesting that the U.S. Department of Justice investigate whether Netflix, its filmmakers or executives have violated federal law against the production and distribution of child pornography.

The National Center on Sexual Exploitation also condemned Netflix for giving a film "that has permitted the sexual exploitation of children" a platform.

"While we commend Director Maïmouna Doucouré for exposing the very real threats to young girls having unfettered access to social media and the internet, we cannot condone the hypersexualization and exploitation of the young actresses themselves in order to make her point," the nonprofit said in a statement Friday.

The center said Netflix is engaging in "corporate malfeasance" and asked the platform to cut "sexually-exploitative scenes" from the film or drop it entirely.

"The audience does not need to see the very long scenes with close-up shots of the girls’ bodies; this does nothing to educate the audience on the harms of sexualization," the statement adds.

"Cuties" (Sept. 9, Netflix): In the French drama, Fathia Youssouf (left) plays an 11-year-old Senegalese immigrant who rebels against the conservative beliefs of her mother (Maïmouna Gueye) when she becomes interested in a Parisian dance crew. More

The statement comes as a "Cancel Netflix subscription" petition on Change.org amassed more than 600,000 signatures as of Friday morning.

"From Cuties to Big Mouth to other movies mocking religions and exploiting children Netflix is no longer the family friendly streaming service I (once) believed it to be!" the petition's descriptions reads, in part.

