Netflix 'Emily in Paris' creator reveals his method to creating jaw-dropping cliffhangers

It's been over a week since Emily in Paris Season 3 landed on Netflix and we still can't stop thinking about the show's jaw-dropping cliffhanger finale.

Spoilers for Emily in Paris Season 3 beyond this point

In the shocking end to the season, an engagement party for Camille (Camille Razat) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) turns into an impromptu wedding ceremony for the couple. But it results in Camille revealing to Gabriel that the only reason they're together is because she knew he was in love with Emily (Lily Collins).

In front of her friends and family, including Emily's boyfriend Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), Camille admits that she had made a pact with Emily that neither of them would date Gabriel, which Camille broke. She goes on to say that maybe instead of actually wanting to be with Gabriel, Camille just didn't want to "lose."

"The way she looks at you, the way you look at her, anyone can see it," Camille says to Gabriel before running out of the chapel, with Alfie following just behind her.

This comes after a season where Camille is having an affair with artist Sofia (Melia Kreiling), which Emily finds out about, but can't bare to tell Gabriel.

As if that wasn't enough drama, the real kicker happens in the final seconds of the season, where Gabriel reveals to Emily that Camille is pregnant.

(L to R) Lily Collins as Emily, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel in episode 310 of Emily in Paris. (Courtesy of Netflix)

The art of the great cliffhanger

Emily in Paris creator Darren Star is extremely experienced in the art of crafting a great cliffhanger, having worked on shows like Sex and the City, Beverly Hills 90210 and Younger, and he revealed that he loves using them to close out a season.

“I love cliffhangers," Star told Yahoo Canada. "I love not just taking the audience up to the edge, but creatively, doing it for myself and setting up a challenge for next season. A problem to write myself out of."

"I just feel like it's so much fun because it just sets up a promise for more to come."

Camille Razat as Camille in episode 310 of "Emily in Paris" (Courtesy of Netflix)

While Star said we need to "be patient" as we wait to see what comes out of the Season 3 chaos, for Camille Razat, she was just incredibly thankful for the lofty and complex storyline she had to work with for Camille.

“When I received the script I was like, oh my God, it's all happening at once,” Razat said. “I was very honoured and humbled that the writers thought I was capable of doing [those kinds] of scenes.”

“I put so much work into the chapel scene because I didn't want to make it cheesy. I wanted it to be genuine and very sincere… Finally Camille is making a decision for herself, so that feels good.”

Razat didn't just impress the audience, but her co-stars as well.

“The scenes of [Camille] and Sofia are very strong, very empowering,” Lily Collins said. “[Melia Kreiling] was incredible, the two of you together, real powerhouse.”

(L to R) Lily Collins as Emily, Lucien Laviscount as Alfie in episode 310 of Emily in Paris. (Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix)

One of the biggest outstanding questions for the continuation of Emily in Paris is how much of Alfie we'll see in Season 4. Lucien Laviscount just praised the time he was able to spend, specifically, collaborating with Collins.

"To turn up on set and to play with Lily,...just look in her eyes when you're filming, it's just pure honesty that comes out," Laviscount said. "I would work with that woman from now until forever, she's a dream to work with."

"She's just really beautiful and honest with everything that she does. She has really good intentions and she's professional. So it makes you up your game a little bit."

While we don't know where Season 4 of Emily in Paris will take us, one thing we can likely bank on is more conflict and complicated relationships.