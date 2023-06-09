Netflix Embraces Korean Romance Genre With Six New Shows – Global Bulletin



HEARTFELT OBSESSION



Netflix this week announced six new Korean romance titles slated for the rest of 2023. They are: “See You in my 19th Life,” “King the Land,” “Behind Your Touch,” “Destined With You,” “A Time Called You,” and “Doona!”



The titles were unveiled at an in-person event called “K-romance obsession” in Seoul. Guests were mostly K-drama influencers from around the Asia Pacific region and the event was decked out with reds, pinks and vast numbers of heart decorations. Guests were offered snack food that had been featured in earlier hit K-drama shows including “Crash Landing on You,” “Extraordinary Attorney Woo,” “Business Proposal” and “Alchemy of Souls.”



According to Netflix, between 2018 to 2022, global viewership of its K-Romance titles tripled, with more than 90% views coming from outside South Korea in 2022 alone. Don Kang, VP of content (Korea) said, “Our stories touch on the universal aspects of life — love, heartbreak, and tenderness, while also providing a peek into the unique facets of Korean culture.”



Dubbing has played a pivotal role in the genre’s global expansion. Yang Wooyeon, director of content (Korea) said, “Listening to dialogues in their own languages helps K-Romance resonate more deeply with viewers worldwide.”



“See You in my 19th Life” and “King the Land” will premiere on June 17.

GAMES GIANT



The video games market in China generated $45.5 billion in revenue in 2022, including mobile, console and PC Games, according to research firm Niko Partners. China continues to be the largest market globally with 32% of global mobile games revenue and 33% of global PC games revenue generated domestically. The market will surpass $57 billion in 2027 with an estimated 730 million gamers.



“Chinese game companies are also growing internationally, and they are making bold investments at higher rates than ever,” said Lisa Hanson, CEO and founder of Niko Partners. “PC games revenue generated overseas by Chinese owned companies rose by 22% in 2022 and is expected to grow by a 13.8% CAGR through 2027. You must get to know Chinese developers and publishers both in the domestic market and abroad if you are serious about the global games industry.”

KIWI FEATURES

Nine films will have their world premiere at the New Zealand International Film Festival, one of the largest premieres hauls the NZIFF has seen in several years. Feature films with world premieres are Tom Sainsbury’s “Loop Track,” “Home Kills,” directed by Haydn Butler, Michael Duignan’s film “The Paragon” and New Zealand opera film “The Strangest of Angels,” directed by Rebecca Tansley.

Five documentaries have their world premiere screenings: “Ms. Information,” directed by Gwen Isaacs; John Chrisstoffels’ “Building Bridges: Bill Youren’s Vision of Peace,” Robin Greenburg’s documentary “Grant Sheehan: Light, Ghosts and Dreams”; Annie Goldson’s film “Red Mole: A Romance”; and music documentary “King Loser,” directed by Cushla Dillon and Andrew Moore.

Alice Englert’s “Bad Behaviour,” which premiered at Sundance in January, a special 4K restoration of Gaylene Preston’s 1993 WWII drama “Bread and Roses,” and the filmed music performance, “Tiki Taane in Session with CSO” round out the Aotearoa New Zealand films in the NZIFF program. The itinerant festival kicks off July 19 in Auckland.

