Netflix Drops Final One Piece Trailer Ahead of Live-Action Series Premiere

Trailer ho! With less than 24 hours until the premiere of Netflix’s live-action One Piece adaptation, the streamer has gifted fans of the long-running manga with an extended sneak peek.

One Piece stars Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, a young adventurer with rubbery skin who dreams of becoming King of the Pirates; Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, a bounty hunter famous for his three-sword technique; Emily Rudd as Nami, a thief and aspiring cartographer with a painful past; Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, an expert marksman living in the shadow of his estranged father; and Taz Skylar as Sanji, whose skills as a martial artist are matched only by his culinary abilities.

Vincent Regan also stars Vice Admiral Garp, a Naval leader who develops a specific interest in the pirate crew listed above, along with Morgan Davies as Koby, a cabin boy-turned-Marine whom Garp takes under his wing.

And that’s just the show’s core crew. Fans of the manga can expect to a cavalcade of familiar characters like “Red-Haired” Shanks (Peter Gadiot), Alvida (Ilia Isorelýs Paulino), Helmeppo (Aidan Scott), Captain “Axe-Hand” Morgan (Langley Kirkwood) Buggy the Clown (Jeff Ward) Kaya (Celeste Loots), Klahadoe (Alexander Maniatis) Chef Zeff (Craig Fairbrass), Mihawk (Steven Ward), Arlong (McKinley Belcher III) and many more.

Will you be joining the Straw Hat Pirate's crew?

