Netflix Dramedy ‘Sex/Life’ Restarts Production In Toronto

EXCLUSIVE: Sex/Life is resuming after production on the Netflix dramedy got back up and running in Toronto.

Deadline understands that filming kicked off today on the eight-part series, which comes from UnReal’s Stacy Rukeyser, just outside of the Canadian city at Dixie Studios.

It marks one of the first Netflix scripted series to resume filming in North America following the COVID-19 production shutdown. The streamer has seen a handful of its internationally-produced scripted series, such as the UK-based The Witcher, return to production earlier this month.

The Sex/Life shoot is expected to run through mid-December. It was originally intended to have been shot between March and June.

Written by Rukeyser based on BB Easton’s book, Sex/Life is the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past which takes a deliciously steamy new look at female identity and desire.

The series stars City on a Hill and Person of Interest star Sarah Shahi as Billie Connelly, a woman with everything to lose, a suburban mother of two who goes in search of that sexy, single girl in the city she used to be ten years ago. She takes a fantasy-charged trip down memory lane that sets her very married present on a collision course with her wild-child past.

Mike Vogel, Adam Demos and Margaret Odette also star.

Rukeyser, who was showrunner of Lifetime series UnReal for its final two seasons, also serves as showrunner and executive produces with Oscar-winning producer J. Miles Dale (The Shape of Water) and Larry Robins.

