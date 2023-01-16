Netflix Doubled Spanish TV Originals In 2022 & Premiered Way More From UK And Japan – Report

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix doubled its Spanish TV originals last year and premiered way more from the UK and Japan as U.S. content now represents less than half of its library, according to a report from media analyst Enders Analysis seen by Deadline.

Enders’ research, which found Netflix had 300 more hours of TV last year than in 2021, flagged how hours of Spanish content rose from 64 to 123, while Japan increased from 60 to 109 and the UK from 60 to 92.

In Spain, the country that produced La Casa de Papel, one of Netflix’s most successful non-English language titles of all time, shows such as supernatural thriller The Girl in the Mirror and drama High Heat were handed launches.

U.S. content increased by a far smaller amount proportionally, rising by 5% to 801 hours, and less than half of Netflix’s TV content library is now made up of American content – a significant milestone demonstrative of the global nature of the TV industry.

With this fact considered, however, Enders pointed out that nine of the top-10 most watched shows of the year were from the U.S., with only The Crown making it into the top 10 from outside. Outsized U.S. hits from last year included Wednesday and Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Meanwhile, Korean drama mostly levelled off following the incredible impact of the prior year’s Squid Game, rising slightly from 84 to 93 hours in 2022.

Enders’ report, titled Viewing is Narrowing, showed how the influx of global originals from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and a wealth of newly-launched streamers does not necessarily mean that people are watching more of their shows, but rather sticking to favorites.

While the top 250 most-viewed Disney+ and Netflix episodes in the UK make up 44% and 39% of all viewing to the platforms respectively, this figure falls to 28% for live TV on the likes of the BBC, ITV and Channel 4, showing that audiences’ propensity to watch a greater number of shows rises for the traditional broadcasters.

Enders flagged the “increasing efficiency and acuity” with which streamers can offer up their biggest shows to subs along with the fact that this content remains permanent rather than disappearing from the platform as the reasons for this development.

