Netflix is doing Chicken Run 2, and OMG

In news that will undoubtedly make you feel very, very old, Chicken Run celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. TWENTY. YEARS. OLD. The Aardman classic was released in June 2000, and has been a firm fan favourite ever since.

So much so, that Netflix have announced they'll be picking up Chicken Run 2, a sequel to the first film, which they hope will go into full production in 2021. Now this we're excited for.

The sequel to Chicken Run was actually first confirmed in April 2018, when a tweet from Aardman went viral while revealing, "Rocky & Ginger are coming home to roost! We’re delighted to announce we're working with @StudiocanalUK & @PatheUK on early development of a Chicken Run sequel! #ChickenRun2."

Rocky & Ginger are coming home to roost! We’re delighted to announce we're working with @StudiocanalUK & @PatheUK on early development of a Chicken Run sequel! #ChickenRun2 will be our next movie release following Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon in Autumn 2019 with STUDIOCANAL pic.twitter.com/Cdof0e7qbl — Aardman Animations (@aardman) April 26, 2018

Now, Netflix are on board with the animated sequel, two decades after the first film dropped, with the upcoming movie planning to go into full production next year.

The streaming service took to Twitter to announce the news, writing, "POULTRY NEWS: Exactly 20 years to the day since the original was released, we can confirm there will be a Chicken Run sequel coming to Netflix!! Produced by @aardman, production is expected to begin next year. Eggsellent."

POULTRY NEWS: Exactly 20 years to the day since the original was released, we can confirm there will be a Chicken Run sequel coming to Netflix!! Produced by @aardman, production is expected to begin next year. Eggsellent. — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 23, 2020

It's unclear if members of the original cast - including Julia Sawalha as Ginger and Mel Gibson as laid-back American cockerel Rocky Rhodes, will return to voice their respective characters.

But either way, we can't wait.

