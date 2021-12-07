Netflix, Disney+ and IMDb Slowed by Amazon Web Services Outage

Amazon Web Services experienced a major outage on Tuesday morning that took a toll on services and organizations that rely on it for cloud computing and data storage.

Streaming and entertainment services impacted by the outage included Netflix, Disney+, IMDb, Spotify, Amazon Prime Video, Facebook, Kindle and Roku. Personal finance apps like Venmo and Instacart also suffered slowdowns, as well as the McDonald’s app. Web services for Delta and Southwest airlines were reportedly affected, but not United, American, Alaska or JetBlue.

Governments and universities that rely on AWS were also touched by the outages.

An hour after the outage began, Amazon posted a statement acknowledging that AWS was experiencing issues. It said that it had identified the root and was “starting to see some signs of recovery,” although it could not report an “ETA for full recovery at this time.” The cause of the outage was not disclosed.

The outage also affected Amazon’s ability to provide updates on the situation.

Doug Madory, director of internet analysis at network intelligence firm Kentik Inc, told USA Today that the outage began mid-morning on the East Coast.

“AWS is the biggest cloud provider and us-east-1 is their biggest data center, so any disruption there has big impacts to many popular websites and other internet services,” he said.