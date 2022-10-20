Netflix’s ‘Death Note’ Adaptation from Duffer Brothers Taps Halia Abdel-Meguid to Write and Executive Produce

Halia Abdel-Meguid is set to write and executive produce “Death Note,” a manga adaptation being developed at Netflix. The live action series comes from the company’s overall deal with Upside Down Pictures, the production company launched by “Stranger Things” creators Matt and Ross Duffer earlier this year.

The manga of the same name was written by Tsugumi Ohba and illustrated by Takeshi Obata and published in 12 volumes between 2003 and 2006. The books follow Light Yagami, a teenage boy who finds the Death Note, a mysterious black notebook that gives him the power to kill anyone whose name and face he knows if he writes their name down. He struggles having such almighty power, and becomes the target of law enforcement around the world.

This is Netflix’s second adaptation of “Death Note.” The first was a live action film in 2017 that starred Nat Wolff as Light with other cast members including Lakeith Stanfield, Margaret Qualley, Shea Whigham, Paul Nakauchi, Jason Liles, and Willem Dafoe.

Abdel-Maguid’s credits include serving as a writing consultant on the Duffer brothers’ television adaptation of “The Talisman,” Stephen King and Peter Straub’s 1984 novel of the same name, and is working on another Upside Down Pictures project currently in development at Netflix. She has also written for “The Devil in the White City,” Hulu’s upcoming adaptation of Erik Larson’s book of the same name, which is being executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese. Abdel-Maguid is also fluent in Japanese and has lived in Tokyo. She is repped by Rain, Paradigm and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

