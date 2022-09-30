Netflix’s ‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ Debuts at No. 3 on Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

Netflix’s “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners” premiered on Sept. 13 and reached 29.3 times the demand for the average series last week in the United States, placing it in third place on this week’s list of the 10 most in-demand new shows — according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

“Cyberpunk: Edgerunners” is based on the “Cyberpunk 2077” video game and looks set to continue the recent trend of successful shows being based on video game IP. Netflix is no stranger to the power of video game IP. “Arcane,” which is based on the “League of Legends” universe, had an incredibly successful premiere earlier this year. “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners” is also an anime and is benefitting from the growing popularity of that genre. Anime series are regularly among the most in-demand shows available to stream on platforms in the U.S.

Meanwhile, HBO’s “House of the Dragon” remained the most in-demand recent series release in the U.S. for a fourth consecutive week. Its demand seems to have stabilized around the 55 times the average series last week, having changed little from the previous week.

This show has done an exceptional job of attracting audience attention in a crowded field, but its value for HBO is greater than its own audience. It has also driven demand for the original “Game of Thrones” series to the highest levels since that show’s record finale in 2019. With more shows planned in the “Game of Thrones” universe, it looks like HBO will continue to maximize the value it gets out of this franchise.

Disney+’s latest addition to the Star Wars universe, “Andor,” ranked as the fifth most in-demand breakout show this week. It had 27 times the average series demand, but only released its first three episodes on Sept. 21. With only a partial week of post-release data reflected in this number, we should expect demand for the series to rise in the coming weeks.

10 most in-demand new shows, U.S., Sept. 17-23, 2022 (Parrot Analytics)

Tokyo MX’s “Lycoris Recoil” is another anime series that ranked in the top 10 new releases for the week. It has regularly featured in this ranking since its premiere on July 2. Demand for the show was up by 30% last week and its finale is scheduled to released last Saturday. With this amount of momentum going into its finale, it looks likely to go even higher in next week’s ranking once that data is in.

Christofer Hamilton is a senior insights analyst at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

