Netflix credits photographers who snapped Thomas Markle getting ready for Royal wedding

The agency which paid Thomas Markle to stage paparazzi photographs in the lead up to the Royal wedding was given a credit in the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan.

Days before the May 2018 wedding it emerged pictures of Mr Markle exercising in public, reading a book called Images of Britain, being measured for a suit, and looking up photographs of his daughter in an internet café were set up.

The retired former lighting director, 78, who lives alone in Rosarito, Mexico, was then unable to travel to Britain as he was taken to hospital with heart problems.

The third episode of the six-part series shows the controversial images as well as newspaper clippings of them printed on the front pages of British tabloids.

Discussing the fallout, Harry, 38, says: “Of course it's incredibly sad what happened. She had a father before this and now she doesn't have a father.”

Credits from the end of Harry & Meghan's Netflix documentary

But despite playing a part in the family breakdown, LA agency Coleman-Rayner, which took and sold the pictures, was given a credit at the end of the third episode.

The agency is listed with other companies under a page which states: “archival materials courtesy of”.

It is not known whether the firm, set up by British journalists Mark Coleman and Jeff Rayner, was paid by Netflix to use the images.

In the hour-long episode, Harry says: "It's amazing what people will do when offered a huge amount of money… 50,000, 100,000, to hand over photographs, to create a story."

Meghan Markle and Thomas Markler

Doria Ragland, Meghan’s mother, said she was "absolutely stunned that Tom would become part of this circus”, adding: "I felt sad that the media would run with this," she said. "That he would capitalise. Certainly as a parent it's not… that's not what you do. That's not parenting."

Mr Markle has denied Meghan's claim in the programme that someone else used his phone to send her texts days before the wedding.

Text messages between Meghan, 41, and her father in which she asked him to stop speaking to the press and accused him of not returning more than 20 phone calls, were shown in the programme.

Mr Markle's response was also displayed, which read: “I've done nothing to hurt you Meghan or anyone else I know nothing about 20 phone calls. I'm sorry my heart attack is there [sic] any inconvenience for you”.

Another message said "If only I had died then you guys then you guys [sic] could pretend to be sad."

Meghan said she was suspicious as she her father usually “used a lot of emojis and a lot of ellipses and dot, dot, dot” in his texts.

She said he also referred to her as “Meghan” rather than “Meg”, before adding: “So then we knew that his phone had been compromised.”

But Mr Markle denied the allegations, telling the Mail on Sunday: “I wrote every word that I sent from that phone which is still in my possession.

“For her to claim my phone was compromised is simply not true.

“I wrote that text as I lay in a hospital bed after having had two heart attacks and having stents put in.”

Archwell, Netflix and Coleman-Rayner were contacted for comment.